B9 founder Dmitri Egorenkov reveals key fintech marketing strategies for startups

Image by Eva Bronzini on Pexels

Dmitri Egorenkov, the founder of B9, is a big name in fintech marketing. He has years of experience and has worked all over the world. Dmitri has seen one big challenge that fintech startups often face: choosing how to get new customers. This decision can shape the future of a new company. Depending on what the company wants to achieve and what resources they have, their entire marketing plan can count on this choice.

He’s not just any marketing guy, he’s been a leader in this space, focusing on performance and creativity in fintech, even on an international stage. He is the Chief Marketing Officer and VP of User Acquisition at B9, handling marketing and customer attraction. Before that, he was in charge of marketing for LATAM and North America at 4finance and the Asia-Pacific region at Digital Finance International. There, he looked after marketing in seven countries. This experience has given him deep knowledge in getting new customers in different countries, and he’s keen to share this wisdom with up-and-coming companies.

Dmitri points out that planning a fintech startup’s marketing is more than just setting a budget. Companies must use everything they’ve got, from their marketing teams to their product developers. If they work with outside experts, they need a crystal-clear picture of the company’s aims. This is especially important for medium-sized firms focused on return on investment (ROI), as they can easily spend too much.

Now, let’s talk about the types of marketing channels out there. Dmitri categorizes them as ‘Hype’ and ‘Traditional.’ Hype channels are all about using tech like Google and Alexa, connecting with social media influencers, viral marketing, engaging users on social platforms, and keeping up with TV marketing trends. Traditional channels are more about old-school TV ads, search ads on platforms like Google, targeting big social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, email marketing, and direct promotions.

Each type of channel has its ups and downs. Hype channels are engaging and can go viral, but they can be pricey, and trends can change fast. Traditional channels have been around and are proven to work. They reach many people but can be expensive and might only sometimes appeal to younger folks.

For Dmitri, the secret is to find the right mix of these methods. Each fintech startup is different, so their plans will be too. He points out that fintech customers are usually younger and used to quick services, unlike the slower banking world. It’s vital to connect with this audience.

Dmitri believes that investing in proven methods can be more effective than trying a bit of everything, especially for startups. While more prominent companies can afford to experiment, startups will probably do better with strategies that bring quicker and more sure results.

He reflects on the changing world of fintech. While new marketing channels bring exciting innovations, traditional ones offer more stability. The best approach depends on what the company wants — fast growth with new methods or steady growth with established ones. Matching your strategy with your goals is critical to doing well.

Dmitri’s insights offer helpful guidance for fintech startups as they navigate the complex world of marketing. His experience shows how important it is to choose the right way to attract customers, which can make or break a startup’s success.