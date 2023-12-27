Adam Taylor: Taking the financial planning industry by storm

Photo courtesy Adam Taylor

Adam Taylor, founder of Taylor Financial and a well-respected financial advisor, had a journey to success that was anything but ordinary. As the recipient of multiple industry awards, Taylor has amassed recognition as a leader in the finance field, and his story is as inspirational as it is a testament to the power of facing challenges head-on. Today, he focuses primarily on helping others in finance, but his journey to prominence began in a completely different industry.

Originally from Tallahassee, Florida, Taylor attended the College of Business at Florida State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s in business and a major in hospitality. Determined to succeed, he moved across the country to San Francisco, California to work with Houston’s restaurants. There he studied the multifaceted world of wine.

After finding success in the food and wine industry, Taylor landed in New Orleans, Louisiana, before moving again to Atlanta, Georgia following Hurricane Katrina. He soon leaped at the opportunity to join The Capital Grille in Orlando, Florida. Taylor would ultimately help open two separate locations in Naples and Jacksonville. However, his road to eminence as a financial advisor was just getting started.

Taylor became a sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers, and by the age of 27, he was made the youngest managing partner in the company. Taylor’s persistence led him to move to Tampa where he would face new challenges. Before turning 30, he decided to open his own financial planning practice. In 2011 he aligned himself with Northwestern Mutual to ensure he had the proper training and advocacy for his clients. Taylor spent the following seven years learning from some of the most prominent players in the industry and assembling a trustworthy team. In June 2018, Taylor and his team took a major leap of faith and officially opened the doors of Taylor Financial.

Since starting Taylor Financial, Taylor has been acknowledged for displaying the highest level of productivity and excellence by qualifying for the Northwestern Mutual FORUM and building a thriving practice. Taylor Financial has been awarded six consecutive awards for the annual Seminole 100 award, which awards the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the nation.

Taylor has since shifted the bulk of his attention to remaining consistently active in the community around him. He has been a board member of the Tampa Bay NFL Alumni and the Westchase Krewe. He is also the founder of Trusted Advisors Tampa, GovCon Trusted Advisors, Bourbon and Brains, and Corks and Dorks. He is also a Corporate Sponsor chair for Tampa’s Armed Forces Electronics and Communication Association (AFCEA).

Despite his never-ending fervor and continuous devotion to his businesses and community, Taylor’s greatest passion is his family. He spends his free time with his wife, three children, and their black lab, enjoying activities such as Florida State football, car/motorcycle racing, and working out.

For those in need of a financial professional to build a comprehensive plan around insurance, tax strategies, investments, estate planning, or other financial preparation, Taylor Financial is a resource that won’t be topped. Taylor and his team will coordinate with your advisors to determine your situation’s most beneficial approaches. Take advantage of Taylor’s years of experience and set your finances on the path to success.