Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Naples - On October 12, world-renowned swimmer Caeleb Dressel made his ISL debut at the Aquatic Swimming Complex in Naples, Italy. "It has been a blast," Dressel admitted after the session concluded. "This is my first ISL (match). I missed Indy, but this is absolutely fantastic," he added. Dressel showcased his team spirit noting that he will do whatever the Cali Condors needs him to do. "I want to be there," he said. "It's just about getting points for the team." Breaststroke queen Lilly King of the Cali Condors won the two breaststroke races that she competed in: the women's 50 meter breaststroke (with a time of 29.12 seconds) and the women's 200 meter breaststroke with a time of 2:19.48. Olivia Smoliga of the Cali Condors was victorious in the women's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 26.26 seconds. Dressel reigned supreme in the men's 50 meter freestyle race with a time of 20.64 seconds, triumphing over Frenchman Florent Manaudou. Dressel scored points for the Cali Condors, where Olympian Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager and Gregg Troy (who coaches Caeleb Dressel) is their Head Coach. The standings for Cali Condors for the first day were a total of 237.5 points, leaving Energy Standard in second place with 230 points and the DC Trident in third place with 174 points. Read More: Caeleb Dressel chatted with Digital Journal in September of 2019.