Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMichael Andrew and VOSS Water aid healthcare workers in New York

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
World-class swimmer Michael Andrew partners with VOSS Water, in order to help the healthcare workers in New York during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a social media post on Instagram, Andrew revealed that he and his friends @VOSSWorld came together and they donated 1,020 bottles of water to Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla, New York.
They wanted to give the heroes on the frontlines a "much-needed" resource that they need during this pandemic. The healthcare workers over at Blythedale Children's Hospital were thrilled and grateful for the bottles.
Andrew encouraged everybody to stay "safe, healthy, and hydrated." " We will get through this together," he exclaimed.
He had set multiple personal best times at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa.
In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), Andrew competed for the New York Breakers, where he also served as Vice-Captain.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Michael Andrew back in March of 2020.
More about Michael Andrew, VOSS Water, New york
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Catching up with Bill Miller: Icon Entertainment founder Special
Impact of the coronavirus on the African oil and energy market Special
Oil rockets higher after Trump threatens Iran
Iran hails military satellite launch as US tensions simmer
Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief
Trump says US will destroy Iranian gunboats harassing US ships
First free AI-powered ad fraud solution launched Special
Race for virus vaccine picks up as Germany, UK start trials
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
First COVID-19 death in U.S. occurred far earlier than we thought