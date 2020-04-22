In a social media post on Instagram
, Andrew revealed that he and his friends @VOSSWorld
came together and they donated 1,020 bottles of water to Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla, New York.
They wanted to give the heroes on the frontlines a "much-needed" resource that they need during this pandemic. The healthcare workers over at Blythedale Children's Hospital
were thrilled and grateful for the bottles.
Andrew
encouraged everybody to stay "safe, healthy, and hydrated." " We will get through this together," he exclaimed.
He had set multiple personal best times at the TYR Pro Swim Series
in Des Moines, Iowa.
In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), Andrew
competed for the New York Breakers, where he also served as Vice-Captain.
