Facebook will now allow verified cannabis and marijuana searches

Karen Graham Facebook does an about-face Now, effective October 12, 2018, Facebook users around the world will be able to find cannabis-related pages that carry the company’s “gray” and “blue” verification symbols when using search terms such as “marijuana.” “We are constantly working to improve our search results so that we minimize the opportunity for people to attempt illicit drug sales while showing content that is allowed on Facebook and is relevant to what you are searching,” Facebook spokeswoman Sarah Pollack said in an The grey confirmations are for businesses and organizations not eligible for the blue confirmation, reserved for brands, celebrities, and media companies. In Uruguay, it is now legal not only to buy but to grow your own marijuana -- within limits MIGUEL ROJO, AFP/File Apparently, getting a Pollack also noted that the move by Facebook does not represent a lifting of a ban. "I want to clarify that we didn’t lift a ban on searches — in other words, content was available in searches for the terms 'cannabis' and 'marijuana' before Thursday. What we’ve done now is also make pages that are verified for authenticity available in those search results as well." Why is this important? Before last Thursday, Facebook users could not find Facebook pages for Canadian government entities such as the Ontario Cannabis Store. Facebook users couldn't access state government pages such as the California Bureau of Cannabis Control. John Boehner has done a 180 on his stance on legalizing marijuana use in the U.S. Terra Eclipse "Facebook's policy change is reflecting the reality that marijuana is already legal in nine states, Washington D.C. and will be legal in Canada next week. I realize its hard for some of these companies to adjust to the new reality. Facebook is experiencing what all institutions are going through —transitioning from when marijuana use was a crime to it being a legitimate enterprise. It isn't reefer madness anymore," said attorney Keith Stroup, Founder of NORML, Our world is changing quickly, and Facebook's move is a step in the right direction, just as the social media site's use of stronger security measures to protect users private information. In 2014, just four countries were looking into legal cannabis, a number that has risen to more than 25 in 2018. And even though marijuana is illegal under U.S. federal law, a number of U.S. states such as California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington have legalized recreational pot use for adults, and many more have passed medical marijuana legislation. Facebook's handling of marijuana content is in line with polls in the U.S. and changing attitudes that reflect the status of the drug. Over the past year, Facebook and Instagram were filtering results for searches relating to cannabis and marijuana because some users were selling pot on the social media platform, in violation of its terms of use. 