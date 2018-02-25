Country singer-songwriter Scott McCreery has a major reason to be proud. He scored his first No. 1 single on country radio.
McCreery's moving tune "Five More Minutes" reached No. 1 on country radio. Despite having two No. 1 albums in the past, Clear as Day and See You Tonight, this marks his first chart-topper in the radio single department.
His single and his music video for "Five More Minutes" both earned critical acclaim from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. In New York, the song has been played consistently on the radio airwaves on such stations as NASH FM 94.7.
"Five More Minutes" is available on iTunes. It is a track on his upcoming studio album, Seasons Change, which will be released on March 16, 2018 on Triple Tigers.
On Monday, March 19, McCreery will be performing at New York's Gramercy Theatre as part of his album release party. McCreery was the winner of the tenth season of the reality singing competition, American Idol.
For more information on Scotty McCreery and "Five More Minutes," check out his official website.