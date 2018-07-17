Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Greta Van Fleet back with rocking single 'When the Curtain Falls' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On July 17, rock group Greta Van Fleet released their brand new rock single "When the Curtain Falls" via Republic Records.
It is evident that Josh Kiszka has a voice like no other. "When the Curtain Falls" showcases his versatility as a vocalist (especially the piercing notes he belts out), as well as their wide range of talent as a rock group. Aside from Josh Kiszka on lead vocals, Greta Van Fleet is made up of his twin brother Jake Kiszka on lead guitar, Sam Kiszka on bass, and Danny Wagner on drums.
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet
Cover art courtesy of Republic Records
"When the Curtain Falls" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, fans and listeners that enjoyed Greta Van Fleet's previous singles and music will certainly love "When the Curtain Falls." It displays their growth and evolution as a band. They were named the "One to Watch in 2018" by Digital Journal, and rightfully so. They have a distinct sound and tone that is missing from the contemporary radio airwaves. In "When the Curtain Falls, the listener can recall the early musical work of Led Zeppelin, and that is meant as a major compliment. This new single garners an A rating.
To learn more about Greta Van Fleet and "When the Curtain Falls," check out their official website.
More about Greta van Fleet, when the curtain falls, Single, Rock
 
Latest News
Top News
Chinese 'reeducation camps' in spotlight at Kazakh trial
Review: Greta Van Fleet back with rocking single 'When the Curtain Falls' Special
WeWork's merger signals further shift to mobile office work
Rolls-Royce unveils hybrid flying taxi at Farnborough
Robert Lamm of Chicago opens up about 2018 North American Tour Special
Expanding 'dead zone' in Arabian Sea raises climate change fears
Extremely dangerous California wildfire burns near Yosemite
Quadrillion tons of diamond hidden in the Earth's interior
New cryptocurrency exchange launches in Canada
Airbus leads the day at opening of Farnborough Air Show