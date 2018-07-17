It is evident that Josh Kiszka has a voice like no other. "When the Curtain Falls" showcases his versatility as a vocalist (especially the piercing notes he belts out), as well as their wide range of talent as a rock group. Aside from Josh Kiszka on lead vocals, Greta Van Fleet
is made up of his twin brother Jake Kiszka on lead guitar, Sam Kiszka on bass, and Danny Wagner on drums.
The Verdict
Overall, fans and listeners that enjoyed Greta Van Fleet's previous singles and music will certainly love "When the Curtain Falls." It displays their growth and evolution as a band. They were named the "One to Watch in 2018
" by Digital Journal, and rightfully so. They have a distinct sound and tone that is missing from the contemporary radio airwaves. In "When the Curtain Falls, the listener can recall the early musical work of Led Zeppelin, and that is meant as a major compliment. This new single garners an A rating.
