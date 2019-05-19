Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Tarrytown - On May 17, acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot headlined the exquisite Tarrytown Music Hall in upstate New York for a great turnout of fans. Some of the highlights from the first set included "The Watchman's Gone," as well as the poignant ballad "Sweet Guinevere" and "Never Too Close." "Beautiful" was quite beautiful thanks to its vibrant lyrics. Equally impressive was the midtempo "Cold on the Shoulder," and he picked up the pace with "Did She Mention My Name," while the fan-favorite "Sundown" was sheer bliss. Lightfoot's vocals were controlled, rumbling and resonant. There is an honesty and authenticity to his music. "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" was a musical masterpiece that showcased his incredible storytelling ability, and the same holds true for the perennial standard "If You Could Read My Mind." Other noteworthy tunes from the latter half of the show included "Rainy Day People," as well as the mellifluous "A Painter Passing Through." "Early Mornin' Rain" was nostalgic and filled with raw emotions. Lightfoot interacted well with his fans. One of the most remarkable moments was when a female fan kindly asked him for his pick as a souvenir, and he responded that "picks are indeed rare"; however, later on in the show, the living music legend singlehandedly furnished that woman with his very own pick, which proves that he is a man of class and character. The Verdict Overall, Gordon Lightfoot was able to captivate the Tarrytown Music Hall, where he was able to take his fans and listening audience on a musical journey. His voice is like fine wine, where he only gets better with time, and his prowess on acoustic guitar is unparalleled. Lightfoot is a man that deserves to be inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For anybody that has any doubts, all they need to see is watch a highlight reel of his live performances of "If You Could Read My Mind" and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Speaking of the Tarrytown Music Hall, this venue provided a warm, intimate setting for a concert of this caliber. Lightfoot had the crowd with him every step of the way, and they were all aware that they were in the presence of musical greatness. His music is timeless and it will stand the test of time. His vivacious live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about Canadian music star Gordon Lightfoot, his music and 2019 tour dates, check out his This was a tour stop on his "80 Years Strong" Tour, and it was evident that his music is alive and well, and relevant as ever. The show was evenly divided into two sets, where he performed hit after hit throughout the evening.Some of the highlights from the first set included "The Watchman's Gone," as well as the poignant ballad "Sweet Guinevere" and "Never Too Close." "Beautiful" was quite beautiful thanks to its vibrant lyrics. Equally impressive was the midtempo "Cold on the Shoulder," and he picked up the pace with "Did She Mention My Name," while the fan-favorite "Sundown" was sheer bliss. Lightfoot's vocals were controlled, rumbling and resonant. There is an honesty and authenticity to his music."The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" was a musical masterpiece that showcased his incredible storytelling ability, and the same holds true for the perennial standard "If You Could Read My Mind." Other noteworthy tunes from the latter half of the show included "Rainy Day People," as well as the mellifluous "A Painter Passing Through.""Early Mornin' Rain" was nostalgic and filled with raw emotions. Lightfoot interacted well with his fans. One of the most remarkable moments was when a female fan kindly asked him for his pick as a souvenir, and he responded that "picks are indeed rare"; however, later on in the show, the living music legend singlehandedly furnished that woman with his very own pick, which proves that he is a man of class and character.Overall, Gordon Lightfoot was able to captivate the Tarrytown Music Hall, where he was able to take his fans and listening audience on a musical journey. His voice is like fine wine, where he only gets better with time, and his prowess on acoustic guitar is unparalleled.Lightfoot is a man that deserves to be inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For anybody that has any doubts, all they need to see is watch a highlight reel of his live performances of "If You Could Read My Mind" and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" at the Tarrytown Music Hall.Speaking of the Tarrytown Music Hall, this venue provided a warm, intimate setting for a concert of this caliber. Lightfoot had the crowd with him every step of the way, and they were all aware that they were in the presence of musical greatness. His music is timeless and it will stand the test of time. His vivacious live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about Canadian music star Gordon Lightfoot, his music and 2019 tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about gordon lightfoot, Tarrytown Music Hall, New york, Canadian, Singersongwriter gordon lightfoot Tarrytown Music Hall New york Canadian Singersongwriter