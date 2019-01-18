On January 18, global pop music star Ariana Grande has released her new music video for "7 rings." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Grande's vocals on this mid-tempo tune are smooth and crystalline. It has a retro vibe to it. The songstress has shown consistency with the radio singles that she has put out, and each song stands out from a sonic and lyrical standpoint. "7 rings" is no different.
"Breakfast and Tiffany's, and bottles of bubbles, girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble lashes and diamonds," Grande sings in the opening verse, where he instantly lures her listeners in the song.
"7 rings" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Ariana Grande's new music video for "7 rings" is distinct and remarkable. It is creative and artistic and it will resonate with her fans. "7 rings" garners an A rating.
For more information on pop star Ariana Grande and "7 rings," check out her official website.