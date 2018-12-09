With 2018 coming to a close, Digital Journal ranks its Top 10 rock concerts of the year that this music editor had the privilege of reviewing. These shows are arranged in no particular order.

Elton John: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elton John was "masterful" at Bret Michaels and Poison Mark Weiss Bret Michaels and Poison: Bret Michaels and Poison put on a rocking live show at the Jones Beach Theater this summer, that featured all of their hit singles. Michaels deserves to be commended for his tremendous stage presence, energy, and charisma. Imagine Dragons Eliot Lee Hazel Imagine Dragons: Out of all the contemporary rock groups out there, Billy Joel Myrna Suarez Billy Joel: On July 18, Billy Joel was divine at Glenn Hughes performing at The NYCB Theatre at Westbury Gary Hahn Glenn Hughes: The "Voice of Rock" Glenn Hughes delivered a spell-binding rock performance at the Chicago Peter C. Pardini Chicago: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Chicago was able to rock at both of their New York shows at the Jones Beach Theater and at the Daryl Hall & John Oates Stuart Berg Daryl Hall and John Oates: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates were able to perform hit after hit at Marshall Tucker Band supplied publicity photo Marshall Tucker Band: When it comes to southern rock music, one can always count on Doug Gray (original lead singer and founding member) and The Marshall Tucker Band to deliver a superb live show, as they have been doing for well over 45 years on the road. Paul Rodgers Christie Goodwin Paul Rodgers: Paul Rodgers triumphed at Jones Beach as part of the " Alice Cooper earMusic, supplied by Atom Splitter PR Alice Cooper: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper definitely gave a show-stopping performance at New York's : Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elton John was "masterful" at Madison Square Garden , as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour.: Bret Michaels and Poison put on a rocking live show at the Jones Beach Theater this summer, that featured all of their hit singles. Michaels deserves to be commended for his tremendous stage presence, energy, and charisma.: Out of all the contemporary rock groups out there, Imagine Dragons puts on the best live rock show. Dan Reynolds commanded the stage like no other, and she sang their newer songs and their signature classics. It was a high-octane and fun performance.: On July 18, Billy Joel was divine at Madison Square Garden , as part of his 100th career lifetime show at the "World's Most Famous Arena.": The "Voice of Rock" Glenn Hughes delivered a spell-binding rock performance at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury , as part of his "Classic Hits of Deep Purple Live" Tour. There is a reason as to why he is affectionately known as the "Voice of Rock.": Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Chicago was able to rock at both of their New York shows at the Jones Beach Theater and at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island. They played their seminal album, Chicago II, in its entirety and it was followed by the longest encore that featured their Greatest Hits.: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates were able to perform hit after hit at Madison Square Garden in New York, as part of their summer headlining tour.: When it comes to southern rock music, one can always count on Doug Gray (original lead singer and founding member) and The Marshall Tucker Band to deliver a superb live show, as they have been doing for well over 45 years on the road.: Paul Rodgers triumphed at Jones Beach as part of the " Stars Align " Tour. His voice continues to be an eighth world musical wonder.: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper definitely gave a show-stopping performance at New York's Beacon Theatre , where he made it feel like a Halloween celebration a month and a half early.

