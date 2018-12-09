Elton John
: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elton John was "masterful" at Madison Square Garden
, as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour.
Bret Michaels and Poison
Mark Weiss
: Bret Michaels and Poison put on a rocking live show at the Jones Beach Theater this summer, that featured all of their hit singles. Michaels deserves to be commended for his tremendous stage presence, energy, and charisma.
Imagine Dragons
Eliot Lee Hazel
: Out of all the contemporary rock groups out there, Imagine Dragons
puts on the best live rock show. Dan Reynolds commanded the stage like no other, and she sang their newer songs and their signature classics. It was a high-octane and fun performance.
Billy Joel
: On July 18, Billy Joel was divine at Madison Square Garden
, as part of his 100th career lifetime show at the "World's Most Famous Arena."
Glenn Hughes
Glenn Hughes performing at The NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Gary Hahn
: The "Voice of Rock" Glenn Hughes delivered a spell-binding rock performance at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury
, as part of his "Classic Hits of Deep Purple Live" Tour. There is a reason as to why he is affectionately known as the "Voice of Rock."
Chicago
: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Chicago was able to rock at both of their New York shows at the Jones Beach Theater and at the St. George Theatre
in Staten Island. They played their seminal album, Chicago II
, in its entirety and it was followed by the longest encore that featured their Greatest Hits.
Daryl Hall and John Oates
Stuart Berg
: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates were able to perform hit after hit at Madison Square Garden
in New York, as part of their summer headlining tour.
Marshall Tucker Band
Marshall Tucker Band
supplied publicity photo
: When it comes to southern rock music, one can always count on Doug Gray (original lead singer and founding member) and The Marshall Tucker Band to deliver a superb live show, as they have been doing for well over 45 years on the road.
Paul Rodgers
Christie Goodwin
: Paul Rodgers triumphed at Jones Beach as part of the "Stars Align
" Tour. His voice continues to be an eighth world musical wonder.
Alice Cooper
earMusic, supplied by Atom Splitter PR
: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper definitely gave a show-stopping performance at New York's Beacon Theatre
, where he made it feel like a Halloween celebration a month and a half early.