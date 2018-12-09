Email
article imageOp-Ed: Top 10 New York rock concerts of 2018

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
With 2018 coming to a close, Digital Journal ranks its Top 10 rock concerts of the year that this music editor had the privilege of reviewing. These shows are arranged in no particular order.
Elton John: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elton John was "masterful" at Madison Square Garden, as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour.
Bret Michaels and Poison
Bret Michaels and Poison
Mark Weiss
Bret Michaels and Poison: Bret Michaels and Poison put on a rocking live show at the Jones Beach Theater this summer, that featured all of their hit singles. Michaels deserves to be commended for his tremendous stage presence, energy, and charisma.
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons
Eliot Lee Hazel
Imagine Dragons: Out of all the contemporary rock groups out there, Imagine Dragons puts on the best live rock show. Dan Reynolds commanded the stage like no other, and she sang their newer songs and their signature classics. It was a high-octane and fun performance.
Billy Joel
Billy Joel
Myrna Suarez
Billy Joel: On July 18, Billy Joel was divine at Madison Square Garden, as part of his 100th career lifetime show at the "World's Most Famous Arena."
Glenn Hughes performing at The NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Glenn Hughes performing at The NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Gary Hahn
Glenn Hughes: The "Voice of Rock" Glenn Hughes delivered a spell-binding rock performance at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury, as part of his "Classic Hits of Deep Purple Live" Tour. There is a reason as to why he is affectionately known as the "Voice of Rock."
Chicago
Chicago
Peter C. Pardini
Chicago: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Chicago was able to rock at both of their New York shows at the Jones Beach Theater and at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island. They played their seminal album, Chicago II, in its entirety and it was followed by the longest encore that featured their Greatest Hits.
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Stuart Berg
Daryl Hall and John Oates: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates were able to perform hit after hit at Madison Square Garden in New York, as part of their summer headlining tour.
Marshall Tucker Band
Marshall Tucker Band
supplied publicity photo
Marshall Tucker Band: When it comes to southern rock music, one can always count on Doug Gray (original lead singer and founding member) and The Marshall Tucker Band to deliver a superb live show, as they have been doing for well over 45 years on the road.
Paul Rodgers
Paul Rodgers
Christie Goodwin
Paul Rodgers: Paul Rodgers triumphed at Jones Beach as part of the "Stars Align" Tour. His voice continues to be an eighth world musical wonder.
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper
earMusic, supplied by Atom Splitter PR
Alice Cooper: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper definitely gave a show-stopping performance at New York's Beacon Theatre, where he made it feel like a Halloween celebration a month and a half early.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
