Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Unidentified person enters North Korea from South in rare border breach: Seoul

Published

Demilitarized Zone - Copyright AFP Laurence CHU

An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said Sunday, a rare breach of the heavily fortified border between the neighbours.

Years of repression and poverty in North Korea have led more than 30,000 people to flee to the South in the decades since the Korean War, but crossings in the other direction are extremely rare.

The person was detected by surveillance equipment in the Demilitarised Zone — which divides the Korean peninsula — at 9:20 pm local time on Saturday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday.

It sparked a search operation by the military, but to no avail.

“It was confirmed the person crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the North,” it added.

The person has not been identified yet, a JCS official told reporters, adding South Korean authorities sent a message to the North on Sunday regarding the incident.

No unusual activity by the North Korean military has been detected, he said.

In 2020, North Korean troops shot dead and burned the body of a South Korean fisheries official Pyongyang said had illegally crossed the maritime border.

In the same year, a North Korean who had defected to the South three years earlier sneaked back across the heavily fortified border.

His crossing prompted North Korean officials to put the border city of Kaesong under lockdown over fears he may have the coronavirus.

The vast majority of North Korean who escape first go to China before making their way to the South, usually via another country.

Only a few have dared to cross the DMZ, which is riddled with landmines and has a heavy military presence on both sides.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Covid clouds world's New Year party

The world ushered in 2022 on Saturday with scaled-back celebrations due to new restrictions aimed at slowing soaring Covid.

20 hours ago
Over 2,000 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel Over 2,000 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel

World

Nearly 20,000 flights have been canceled in U.S. since Christmas Eve and the bad news is not over yet

Travelers walk to a security check point at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on December 24, 2021 - Copyright ANONYMOUS/AFP HandoutAirlines thought their pandemic...

23 hours ago

Life

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Paiton District, East Java, Indonesia: Funnels of the Paiton thermal power plant. Source - CEphoto, Uwe Aranas, CC SA 3.0.Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter...

11 hours ago

World

World ushers in 2022 under Covid cloud

The world ushered in 2022 with scaled-back celebrations from New York to Sydney.

11 hours ago