Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ukraine and separatists trade claims of new shelling

The Ukrainian military and their Russian-backed separatist foes traded allegations of fresh ceasefire breaches on Friday.

Published

The shelling of a kindergarten in the frontline village of Stanytsia Luganska, Ukraine, has increased tensions
The shelling of a kindergarten in the frontline village of Stanytsia Luganska, Ukraine, has increased tensions - Copyright AFP Javed TANVEER
The shelling of a kindergarten in the frontline village of Stanytsia Luganska, Ukraine, has increased tensions - Copyright AFP Javed TANVEER

The Ukrainian military and their Russian-backed separatist foes traded allegations of fresh ceasefire breaches on Friday, a day after the shelling of a kindergarten sent international tensions soaring.

The Ukrainian joint command centre for the eastern front said the rebels had violated the ceasefire 20 times between midnight and 9.00 am while the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist groups said the army had fired 27 times.

The reported attacks came one day after a shell blast tore a hole in the wall of a kindergarten in the government-held eastern village of Stanytsia-Luganska.

The 20 children and 18 staff inside escaped unharmed, but the incident redoubled fears that Russia may be escalating the conflict while seeking a pretext to invade Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine’s east has rumbled on for eight years, claiming the lives of more than 14,000 people and forcing more than 1.5 million from their homes.

But the latest upticks in violence are being watched around the world, with the United States and its NATO allies alleging that the Kremlin is looking for an excuse to invade.

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) reported 189 ceasefire violations in the eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, up from 24 the previous day.

It counted 402 ceasefire violations in the smaller neighbouring Lugansk region, up from 129 on Wednesday.

Russian-backed separatists control the eastern parts of both regions.

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, donetsk, Russia, shelling, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

It's understood that the queen was feeling slightly stiff when she met two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence It's understood that the queen was feeling slightly stiff when she met two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence

Life

‘I can’t move’: Queen Elizabeth complains of stiffness during engagement

Queen Elizabeth II complained Wednesday about mobility issues, as she carried out her in-person official engagements.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Bananas to fish scales: fashion’s hunt for eco-materials

Sneakers made from banana or pineapple leaves, dresses from nettles or fish scales -- the search for sustainable materials.

21 hours ago
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa on February 16, 2022 A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa on February 16, 2022

World

Canadian police ready to move in to clear trucker-led protests

Canadian police massed in the capital Thursday, readying to clear a trucker-led protest that has choked Ottawa's streets.

18 hours ago
Staff with Upcircle, a British cosmetic company creating skincare products with leftover natural ingredients, collect used coffee grounds for repurposing in south London Staff with Upcircle, a British cosmetic company creating skincare products with leftover natural ingredients, collect used coffee grounds for repurposing in south London

Business

Treasured trash: UK waste gets new lease of life

From facial scrubs using coffee grounds to clothes made from plastic bottles and furniture decorated with agave fibres, efforts to upcycle or repurpose waste.

20 hours ago