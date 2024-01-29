Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

AFP

Published

The suspected school shooter was just 13 years old at the time of the attack, making him not criminally liable under Serbian law
The suspected school shooter was just 13 years old at the time of the attack, making him not criminally liable under Serbian law - Copyright AFP/File OLIVER BUNIC
The suspected school shooter was just 13 years old at the time of the attack, making him not criminally liable under Serbian law - Copyright AFP/File OLIVER BUNIC

The parents of a 13-year-old accused of killing 10 people in a school shooting last year went on trial in the Serbian capital Belgrade Monday.

The massacre last May — and a second mass shooting a day later — rocked the Balkan nation, setting off major anti-government demonstrations that coalesced into an opposition coalition that stood in recent elections. 

Prosecutors said the teenager — now in a mental hospital — shot nine of his classmates and a security guard in his Belgrade school with his father’s weapons.

They said the father had trained the boy to shoot, did not properly secure his weapons and ammunition and allowed his son to hide a handgun and 92 bullets in his backpack that he later used in the shooting. 

He is also charged with a “serious act against general safety”.

The mother is also accused of illegal possession of ammunition. 

“I expect a legal and fair trial, at the end of which the court will convict the defendants of the criminal offences against them,” chief prosecutor Nenad Stefanovic told Serbian broadcaster RTS Monday. 

Prosecutors have also charged the head of a Serbian shooting club and an instructor for providing false testimony.

The boy was 13 at the time of the attack, making him not criminally liable under Serbian law.

Serbia has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the world, with 39 firearms for every 100 civilians, according to the Small Arms Survey project.

After the shootings, President Aleksandar Vucic vowed to “disarm” the nation with an ambitious plan that would crack down on both legal and illicit firearms. 

Despite the pledge, the shootings sparked massive anti-government protests as tens of thousands called for the resignation of top officials and an end to the glorification of violence and gangster culture in the media. 

Vucic largely dismissed the protests as a “political” stunt, and peddled conspiracy theories about foreign powers allegedly orchestrating the rallies.

In this article:Crime, Serbia, shooting
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Haitian musician Cisco performs with the reggae band Mapou during the PAPJAZZ international jazz festival in Port-au-Prince Haitian musician Cisco performs with the reggae band Mapou during the PAPJAZZ international jazz festival in Port-au-Prince

Entertainment

‘Festival of resistance’: Haiti jazzfest sparks hope in crisis-hit capital

Hundreds of concertgoers attended the "PAPJAZZ" music festival in Haiti's capital this week, which returned for the first time since 2021.

10 hours ago

World

Japan’s Moon lander comes back to life

Japan's Moon lander has come back to life enabling the craft to proceed with its mission of investigating the lunar surface despite its rocky...

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

The gravity of protecting data: Data privacy day and beyond

To navigate this landscape effectively, a holistic approach encompassing privacy, governance, and security becomes essential.

10 hours ago

World

Activists splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa in Paris: AFP

Two protesters hurled soup at the bullet-proof glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" in Paris, demanding the right to food.

22 hours ago