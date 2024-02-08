Op-Ed: The dust is calling for the United Sycophants of America

Former US president Donald Trump has been blamed for much of the Republican dysfunction - Copyright AFP/File TIMOTHY A. CLARY

When Trump is gone back to dust, and may he remain there forevermore, what’s left? What’s been done? Will America’s endless miseries have been ended? Will the poor have become rich? Will the filth be gone from the air, water, and earth? Will success spoil the Mafia?

Maybe not. Maybe Little Patsy isn’t up to that job. …But America will be stuck with whatever ridiculous obscenities and disasters happen in the meantime.

America’s usual best defense against morons is its sheer size. When over half the population has taken a serious dislike to the morons, that defense is a lot stronger.

That’s the issue. Trump routinely pushes everyone’s buttons. That’s not always a good idea. He’s currently being doted on by his appointees in SCOTUS, for example regarding disqualification from holding office. Never mind whether the Supreme Courts of the states can make up their own minds about what happens in their own jurisdictions.

This case has another point to make, and it’s not a legal point.

If SCOTUS supports Trump, it’s just another case of confirming that the Court IS destroying any possible belief in its impartiality. Nobody would be surprised. Like everything else in Trump’s existence, he has to justify himself.

That’s almost the entire story with Trump. It’s just another empty space in Trump’s desert-like existence, it’s just another exercise in him denying anything and everything and needing to get bailed out all the time. Like Humpty Dumpty, every word has to mean what he wants it to mean.

It’s a pretty simple narrative:

There was no Jan. 6. He won the 2020 election. There was no pandemic that killed 1.6 million Americans. He made a great deal with the Taliban. Everyone else is wrong. It’s all about him. He’s wonderful. So there.

The United Sycophants of America might want to consider how long this roll of toilet paper can possibly be. Even conservatives can read a calendar. These are the people who give the impression that America is so uncharacteristically obliging to small-time nobodies with big egos.

Not this time.

It’s win or lose.

If they lose, Trump is a luxury. They will have spent a lot of money on losing.

If he wins, the remaining time is four years.

You could have a world war, a Depression, another pandemic or so in those four years, but then what?

The sands are shifting. The Front Row Joes will be composted. The instantly forgettable Twinkies in suits will be stacked in a warehouse somewhere. FOX News may have accidentally encountered a human. Not exactly unpredictable, is it?

If you’ve ever been in an old abandoned empty house, you’ll know the dust is everywhere. There’s no getting away from it.

Some of it is skin. Some of it is kindly donations from cockroaches. Some of the dust was disturbed by that guy from the executors but it’s settling back in. You can almost hear the ghostly whimpers and squabbles about the estate and who pays for what.

When the dust calls, it’s not a call you can refuse.

__________________________________________________________

