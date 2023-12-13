Op-Ed: Republicans abandon Ukraine in the name of immigration border wars

Supporters hold up Ukraine flags at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy last month - Copyright AFP LEON KUEGELER

You could set your clock by this mess. Whatever the situation, the GOP simply adds cosmetics to itself. Now, it’s about blocking support for Ukraine, a major global issue, in the name of fixing US immigration. By doing so, it directly supports Russia, an actively hostile nation.

The US has never “fixed” immigration. It’s never even been able to pretend it has. As long as a plane flies or there’s money to be made out of a border wall, it never will. Even the assumption that the only way to get into the US is by trekking over the border is absurd.

The Republicans told Zelensky this in so many words yesterday. One can only imagine his reaction. The sheer lack of realism alone is astonishing. An impossible situation that can’t be fixed anytime soon is the excuse.

Biden rightly said that Putin was “banking” on this outcome. It’s so obvious. Overlooking the coincidence that the GOP seems to make a point of being Russia-friendly at any opportunity, that’s true. Trump is also a big fan. Russia is evaporating militarily. The war has been a total disaster.

The US pulled the plug on a Nazi-style invasion by supporting Ukraine. Stopping aid now would be like having a hissy fit and not doing D-Day in 1944. It’s hard to see how even the GOP, in its post-2016 chaotic mindset, could believe that to be in the best interests of the United States.

A nuclear-armed dictatorship that threatens nuclear war and commits war crimes like other people eat cornflakes is somehow sacrosanct? How did that happen?

Maybe it’s the same mentality that thinks supporting anyone who poisons the world needs help. If it’s 100% wrong, that’s their policy.

The fact is that it’s a US election year. There is no question of sanity, as the world has known since Nixon. A purely cosmetic political position has priority. That’s normal.

Appearances are therefore far more important than getting anything right in practice. There’s too much money in border issues for anyone to want to fix them.

Russia is on the ropes in Ukraine. Years of conflict have resulted in trashing the Russian military. The disasters keep rolling along for the foreseeable future. The US could rid itself and the world of a major liability.

…So, the GOP wants to do the exact opposite? Enshrine Putin? Create a sort of endlessly hostile geopolitical vacuum for the future? Is their Ouija board still under warranty? Because it’s obviously not working.

The negative propaganda is a clue. “War fatigue” is a common trope in the mainstream media. Politicians use these things as a basis for excuses. Any barely-sentient PR person can simply say that somehow people are tired or bored with major global issues. Simply blur the issues, and babble on.

The Ukraine situation is potentially much worse than it looks for the world. This war is an attempt to get away with exactly the same scenario as 1939. There are literally no differences except in place names.

Refusing aid to Ukraine is like asking for World War 3.