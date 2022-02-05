Op-Ed: Canada needs to tell Trump and his cronies to stay the hell out of its trucker protests

Freedom Convoy lined up on Wellington Street in Ottawa on January 28, 2022. Source - IMMYSUPERSTARZ (CC BY 3.0)

It was only a matter of time before everyone realized that America’s biggest criminal and his cohorts would invade our neighbor to the north with his lies, hatred, and meddlesome behavior. And it has certainly happened.

In a statement issued on Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over vaccine mandates and expressed support for the trucker convoy protests happening across Canada.

“The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far-left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates,” Trump said, according to CTV News Canada.

Then Trump reached into his big butt and pulled out another assessment – this time about “big tech companies” – claiming Facebook and other social media companies are “seeking to destroy” the so-called freedom convoy.

“Facebook is canceling the accounts of Freedom Convoy USA, and GoFundMe is denying access to funds that belong to the Freedom Convoy. This is unacceptable and extremely dangerous in any country that values free expression,” the statement read.

My immediate response to this crap is to say to Trump -“Who in the hell do you think you are?” He has no authority, even though he may disagree, over what any country’s government or its officials does or does not do. He is sticking his nose where it does not belong.

To make matters worse, The Ottawa Citizen is reporting that on Saturday, the protests had spread to Toronto, Winnipeg and other provincial capitals. Protesters marched with Canadian and American flags, banners proclaiming freedom from vaccine mandates, and anti-Trudeau flags and banners.

A pair of protesters on horseback, one of them waving a “Trump 2024” flag, trotted around downtown Ottawa. Others ferried jerry cans of fuel and cases of beer into the heart of the protest on Wellington Street.

On Saturday, Somerset Ward Coun. Catherine McKenney said the police surge announced Friday has resulted in 20-25 additional officers in Centretown. “By all accounts, this has made no difference,” McKenney said. “The harassment and illegal activities continue with impunity.”

Most of the trouble is not coming from truckers

In a statement Saturday, the president of the Ontario Trucking Association said he strongly disapproved of the protests, and said most of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry.

“To those in the trucking industry that have chosen to participate in this protest, your behaviour today will not only reflect upon you and your family but the 300,000-plus fellow Canadians that, like you, take great pride in our industry,” OTA president Stephen Laskowski said. “Please remember this important responsibility you bear today in delivering your message responsibly as well as the impact your actions will have on the image of many of your colleagues who do not share your opinion but share your passion for the industry and country.”

And along with others who think they have a right to but into Canada’s business – we have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who claims he is opening an investigation into the GoFundMe website.

On Thursday, the GoFundMe campaign benefiting the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers protesting COVID-19 health measures in Canada, which raised more than $10 million CAD, was suspended by the crowdfunding site.

Friday evening, however, the GoFundMe website released a new statement saying the trucker organization had been removed from the website, writing: “We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.”

DeSantis, a Republican, said on Twitter it was fraud for GoFundMe to give the money “to causes of their own choosing,” and he would work with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to investigate. “these donors should be given a refund.”

DeSantis has to be as dumb as Trump is – because GoFundMe is returning the money donated back to the people who sent it. But it always sounds better to say the opposite, especially when his followers are as stupid as the jerks following Trump. None of them would recognize the truth – even if it bit them in their butt.

So, to all my friends in Canada, and to those who may not know me – I sincerely apologize to all of you for having to deal with America’s garbage.

_____________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.