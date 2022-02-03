GoFundMe campaign paused for Freedom Convoy 2022

Freedom Convoy 2022. Source - ΙΣΧΣΝΙΚΑ-888. CC SA 4.0.

A GoFundMe campaign benefiting the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers protesting COVID-19 health measures in Canada raised more than $10 million CAD before it was suspended by the crowdfunding site.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” said a notice that appeared on the Freedom Convoy donations page on Wednesday.

The GoFundMe page was started by Alberta woman Tamara Lich. The fundraiser states that it is seeking donations to help with the cost of fuel, food, and lodgings for truckers making their way to Ottawa, according to the Toronto Star.

By January 25, donations had reached close to $5 million, and GoFundMe froze the funds, saying it needed to see a plan for where the funds would go. On January 27, a spokesperson for the fund said $1 million had been released.

In a separate statement, the GoFundMe website said it had paused donations because it did not receive enough information on where the money was going.

“As the activity surrounding the protest evolves, we have been monitoring the fundraiser to ensure the funds are going to the intended recipients and that the fundraiser remains within our Terms of Service. Our monitoring includes maintaining close communication with the organizer as well as collaborating with local law enforcement. This process takes time and may slow down the withdrawal process. As part of our information gathering process, we also requested more information from the organizer regarding the use of funds to ensure the fundraiser is still compliant with our Terms of Service. When we do not receive the required information, we may put a pause on donations as we did in this case.”

According to The BBC, the GoFundMe campaign raised the money from over 120,000 donors, with Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly suggesting that many of the donations had come from the United States.

CBC Canada reports that other donors left comments saying they were located in the UK, Australia, and Poland.

Truckers need to leave downtown Ottawa

Ottawa’s police chief told reporters that while the protests have dwindled in the past few days, he refused to rule out military intervention. “Most demonstrators have left,” Chief Sloly said. “What remains is a highly determined and highly volatile group of unlawful individuals.”

Ottawa Police Service estimates the remaining group of protesters includes approximately 250 people. Sloly said the situation is “intolerable” and “unprecedented,” and that “all plans are on the table”

Sloly conceded the protest would probably grow again this weekend and “there may not be a policing solution” to resolve the impasse.

Chad Williamson, a lawyer for the truckers, told CTV News that “frankly, the protesters feel their message has been heard.”

“Nobody wants this blockade to happen anymore,” he continued, adding: “But this isn’t over.”