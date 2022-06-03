Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Estonian government in crisis as coalition crumbles

Published

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas gives a press conference on June 3, 2022 in Tallinn to comment on her country's government crisis
Estonian PM Kaja Kallas gives a press conference on June 3, 2022 in Tallinn to comment on her country's government crisis - Copyright AFP DALE DE LA REY
Estonian PM Kaja Kallas gives a press conference on June 3, 2022 in Tallinn to comment on her country's government crisis - Copyright AFP DALE DE LA REY

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Friday called for talks on a new government after her ruling coalition fell apart, urging unity because of security concerns over neighbouring Russia.

Kallas spoke to reporters after President Alar Karis accepted her request for ministers from the Centre party, including Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, to be removed from the government.

The dismissal of the Centre party follows weeks of political deadlock, including a vote on an education bill in which the coalition partner voted against the government and with the far-right EKRE opposition instead.

“It’s honest to say that this agreement is over and we’re going to form a new coalition,” Kallas said.

Kallas’s Reform party has proposed to begin coalition talks with the right-wing Isamaa conservatives and the Social Democrats.

The Centre and Reform parties have alternated in government over the nearly three decades since Estonia broke free from the crumbling Soviet Union.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spooked the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which are all EU and NATO members.

Kallas said she hoped the conflict “would have opened the eyes of all the parliamentary parties to the importance of a common understanding of the threats for us as a country neighbouring Russia”.

In a Facebook post, she said Estonia’s future would be secured not just by increased military spending but also “the unity of our people and the unwavering will to defend our independence”.

Until a new coalition is formed, the ministers who remain in the cabinet will take over the roles of those who have been dismissed.

If talks fall through, the government would collapse and new elections would have to be held.

In this article:estonia, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Italy’s ‘Motor Valley’ proves fertile ground for supercars

The Italian region of Emilia-Romagna has "Motor Valley", an area that boasts one of the highest concentrations of luxury sports cars.

23 hours ago

Life

As drought worsens, Southern California sees unprecedented water measures

Water restrictions began Wednesday for 6 million residents in Southern California, as a three-year drought worsens.

24 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's Pacific tour has opened a new front in Beijing's quest for influence and challenged decades of Western primacy Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's Pacific tour has opened a new front in Beijing's quest for influence and challenged decades of Western primacy

World

China’s diplomatic gambit heralds new ‘Battle for the Pacific’

A 10-day South Pacific island-hopping tour by China's top diplomat focused world attention on a usually overlooked region.

13 hours ago

World

Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence

US President Joe Biden pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to take action on gun violence plaguing the country.

15 hours ago