Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Controversial former Tokyo governor Ishihara dies

Published

Right-winger Shintaro Ishihara was a four-time Tokyo governor and known for provocative statements
Right-winger Shintaro Ishihara was a four-time Tokyo governor and known for provocative statements - Copyright AFP/File Toshifumi KITAMURA
Right-winger Shintaro Ishihara was a four-time Tokyo governor and known for provocative statements - Copyright AFP/File Toshifumi KITAMURA

Controversial right-wing politician and former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, who made a decades-long career out of baiting China and offending Japan’s liberals, has died aged 89, Japanese media reported Tuesday.

A former novelist and popular four-term governor of the capital, Ishihara frequently stoked outrage at home and abroad with his public comments on everything from homosexuality to history.

Born in the port city of Kobe in 1932 to a shipping executive, Ishihara achieved fame at only 23 by writing “Season of the Sun”, a novel about youths from respectable families exploring the grubby pleasures of the underworld.

He was first elected as a lawmaker in 1968 as a member of the establishment Liberal Democratic Party, and spent more than 25 years in parliament in both the upper and the lower houses, as well as serving a stint as transport minister.

In 1995, he left national politics, becoming governor of Tokyo four years later.

In a country known for reticence, Ishihara repeatedly proved unafraid to ruffle feathers, and caused an uproar in 2010 when he said gay people were “missing something, probably something to do with the genes”.

He also ridiculed Chinese and Korean residents of Japan, denied the Nanjing massacre, and once denounced the United States as a nation of “bigots”, describing US military defence of Japan as an illusion.

But perhaps his most inflammatory moment came in 2012, when he provoked a major foreign policy crisis with a plan to buy the uninhabited, disputed islands China calls the Diaoyus and Japan refers to as the Senkakus.

Riots and product boycotts followed in China, which repeatedly sent government ships to disputed waters to press its claim for ownership.

“I think they are insane,” an unrepentant Ishihara said of Beijing’s response.

He retired from politics in 2014, aged 82, when his right-wing Party for the Future Generations was virtually wiped out in a general election.

In this article:Diplomacy, Japan, Lgbtq, obit, Politics, tokyo
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

There has been a widespread crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong There has been a widespread crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong

World

Hong Kong sees first ‘seditious publication’ jailings since handover

Hong Kong’s courts jailed two people for publishing seditious content, the first time the colonial-era law has been used.

21 hours ago
Art Spiegelman, author of the acclaimed graphic Holocaust novel "Maus," which was banned by a Tennessee school district. Art Spiegelman, author of the acclaimed graphic Holocaust novel "Maus," which was banned by a Tennessee school district.

World

Op-Ed: Book banning is back in style as the MAGA crowd’s war on truth heats up

Around the country, parents, politicians and school boards are challenging the content of books at a pace not seen in decades.

13 hours ago
Qatar says activist 'safe' as rights group raises concerns Qatar says activist 'safe' as rights group raises concerns

World

Qatar emir meets Biden in shadow of Ukraine tensions

Joe Biden will build on attempts to ensure energy back-up for European allies when he hosts Qatar's emir Monday in a White House.

22 hours ago

World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

The Canadian Prime Minister got his COVID-19 booster shot on January 4, 2022. Source - Twitter @JustinTrudeau Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

10 hours ago