Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Controversial African mask sale cleared by French court

AFP

Published

The mask fetched 4.2 million euros at auction
The mask fetched 4.2 million euros at auction - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLI
The mask fetched 4.2 million euros at auction - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLI
Ysis PERCQ with Juliette RABAT in Marseilles

A French elderly couple on Tuesday saw its request to cancel the 4.2-million-eurosale of a rare African mask that they had let go for 150 euros thrown out, with the court calling their claim frivolous.

The couple, in their eighties, sold the wooden mask in September 2021 as part of a number of antiquities including African artifacts they had kept in their secondary home in southern France and wanted to be rid of.

The objects had belonged to an ancestor who was a governor in Africa, and were believed to be of little value.

Apart from the mask, they also included lances, a circumcision knife, a bellows and musical instruments.

They let the mask go for 150 euros ($165), but in March 2022 it was sold to an unidentified buyer at an auction in the southern city of Montpellier, fetching 4.2 million euros ($4.6 million).

The auctioneers described it as “an extremely rare 19th-century mask, property of a secret society of the Fang people in Gabon”, an ethnic Bantu group, with only around 10 such objects still in existence.

The couple promptly filed for an injunction to cancel the original sale, arguing there had been an “authentication error”. They also said the mask’s buyer “was aware of the mask’s real value” at the time of the purchase.

But the court rejected the request, saying the couple had failed to make any attempt to get the mask valued before selling.

Their claim was characterised by “inexcusable negligence and frivolity”, the court said, ruling that they were not owed any money.

It also ruled that the antiquities dealer, who himself was no expert on African art, did not cheat them.

The dealer actually offered to pay them 300,000 euros (around $330,000), the auction starting price, but the couple’s children refused, preferring to take the matter to court.

The couple’s lawyer, Frederic Mansat-Jaffre, said after the verdict that his clients were “dumbstruck” by the decision and considering an appeal.

The court also threw out a separate motion by the government of Gabon to have the sale cancelled and the mask returned.

In this article:afrique, Art, Culture, enchères, enquête, France, Gabon, patrimoine, procès
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Apple hitting pause on US sales of some of its smartwatch models comes as it accuses Masimo Corp. of abusing the patent system to create an opening for a rival product Apple hitting pause on US sales of some of its smartwatch models comes as it accuses Masimo Corp. of abusing the patent system to create an opening for a rival product

Tech & Science

Apple pauses US sale of latest Watch models over patent clash

Apple said it will stop selling some of its smartwatch models in the United States while it fights a patent battle.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ozone hole over Antarctica just keeps getting bigger and bigger

The 2023 ozone hole has already surpassed the size of the three years prior.

4 hours ago
Japan's Nippon Steel has agreed to buy US Steel Corp for $14.1 billion, the company said in a statement Japan's Nippon Steel has agreed to buy US Steel Corp for $14.1 billion, the company said in a statement

World

Union slams Nippon Steel’s $14.1 bn deal for US Steel

Japan's Nippon Steel has agreed to buy US Steel Corp for $14.1 billion, the company said in a statement - Copyright AFP Branden EASTWOODA...

21 hours ago
Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas

World

Texas governor signs bill allowing state authorities to arrest migrants

Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass,...

16 hours ago