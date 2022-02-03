Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Clashes in NW Syria as US-led troops conduct anti-jihadist operation: monitor

Published

The Atme area, seen here in April 2020, has crowded camps that experts say jihadist leaders are using as bases to hide among people displaced by the conflict
The Atme area, seen here in April 2020, has crowded camps that experts say jihadist leaders are using as bases to hide among people displaced by the conflict - Copyright AFP/File Omar HAJ KADOUR
The Atme area, seen here in April 2020, has crowded camps that experts say jihadist leaders are using as bases to hide among people displaced by the conflict - Copyright AFP/File Omar HAJ KADOUR

Troops from the US-led anti-jihadist coalition landed in northwest Syria Thursday in search of wanted militants, resulting in clashes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, said the helicopter-borne forces touched down near camps for displaced people in Atme, a town close to the border with Turkey in jihadist-dominated Idlib province.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP the operation was the largest since coalition special forces launched an October 2019 raid in Idlib that led to the killing of Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The clashes lasted for two hours in the area, the monitor said, and the identities of the jihadists who were the focus of the operation have not been released.

The Observatory said there were “confirmed reports of fatalities” without providing details about their number or identities.

Residents in the area told AFP they heard shelling and gunfire.

In an audio recording circulating among residents and attributed to the coalition, an Arabic speaker can be heard asking women and children to evacuate their homes in the targeted area.

The international coalition, created to fight IS, did not reply to an AFP request for comment about the operation.

There are crowded camps in the Atme area that experts say jihadist leaders are using as bases to hide among people displaced by the conflict.

The coalition often conducts strikes in Idlib targeting jihadist leaders linked to Al-Qaeda. 

On October 23, the US military announced the killing of Al-Qaeda senior leader Abdul Hamid Al-Matar.

“Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations,” said Central Command spokesman Army Major John Rigsbee in a statement at that time.

Idlib is dominated by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which includes leaders of Al-Qaeda’s former Syria chapter.

In this article:Conflict, idlib, Syria
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

‘Freedom Convoy’ draws outrage in Canada over crude behavior of protesters

Freedom Convoy Protest in Ottawa. Image taken on February 1, 2022. Source - ΙΣΧΣΝΙΚΑ-888. CC SA 4.0In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation...

18 hours ago

Life

Black History Month — The story of its origins and why it is held in February

Every February, the U.S. honors the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape our nation.

10 hours ago

World

Spring in February: UK plants flowering ‘a month early’

Global warming is causing plants in the UK to burst into flower around a month earlier, with profound consequences for crops and wildlife.

22 hours ago
The USS Cole guided missile destroyer will make a port call in Abu Dhabi The USS Cole guided missile destroyer will make a port call in Abu Dhabi

World

US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks

The United States will deploy a guided missile destroyer and state-of-the-art fighter jets to help defend the United Arab Emirates.

19 hours ago