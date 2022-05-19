Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Alberta premier Jason Kenney steps down as leader of United Conservative Party

Jason Kenney barely wona a referendum on his leadership, but he still stepped down as leader of the UPC.

Published

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney meets with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on April 13, 2022. Credit - Senator Joe Manchin, Public Domain
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney meets with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on April 13, 2022. Credit - Senator Joe Manchin, Public Domain

Jason Kenney scraped out a very narrow win in a referendum on his leadership, but he surprised everyone by stepping down as leader of the UPC. on Wednesday.

The Alberta premier announced the news Wednesday after earning just 51.4 percent support in a leadership review. Technically, according to CTV News Canada, Kenney remains Alberta’s premier. 

“The result is not what I hoped for, or frankly what I expected,” said Kenney. “But I’ve been clear from day one, that I will respect the decision of the members in this leadership review.”

Politico notes that Lenney has always said he considered anything over 50 percent a passing grade, but he admitted Wednesday that “it would be inadequate to get by on a squeaker.”

“A large number of our members want to clear the air with a leadership election,” Kenney said. “I fully respect their decision, and I encourage all members to do the same.”

The referendum asked a simple question of the Conservative Party members that needed a yes or no answer: “Do you approve of the current leader?”

Of the 34,298 party members who mailed in ballots by the May 11 deadline, 17,638 said yes and 16,660 said no, according to CBC Canada.

Kenney said he advised party president Cynthia Moore of his intention to step down and asked that the party schedule a leadership election as soon as possible. The caucus meeting was held Thursday morning at the McDougall Centre in Calgary.

The caucus is supposed to vote for an interim party leader and premier “at the earliest possible opportunity,” according to the party’s governance manual.

Kenney has faced low polling numbers with most public polls over the past 18 months, suggesting the NDP could regain a majority government next year. Voices within the UCP say the party needs to find a new leader to prevent that from happening. 

And here is an interesting revelation – CTV News is saying “there is one notable caveat to the election of an interim leader: Whoever is selected will not be able to put their name forward to be UCP leader.”

In this article:alberta premier, jason kenney, leadership referendum, slight victory, stepped down as UCP leader, United Conservative Party
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope

World

Epicentre of war: Artillery battles engulf Ukraine’s Severodonetsk

Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope - Copyright AFP/File Behrouz MEHRIDmitry...

11 hours ago

Business

Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG Index over autopilot and racial discrimination claims

S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ransomware’s reach extends to the agri-sector

A solid backup and recovery plan must include collecting a complete inventory of all applications.

24 hours ago
A woman passes by the closed US embassy in Kyiv after it closed 10 days ahead of the Russian invasion on February 24. A woman passes by the closed US embassy in Kyiv after it closed 10 days ahead of the Russian invasion on February 24.

World

US reopens embassy in Kyiv after closure forced by war

The United States reopened its embassy in Kyiv Wednesday after closing it for three months due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

15 hours ago