Who is watching whom? How to find hidden cameras in hotel rooms

Typical hotel room. — Image © Tim Sandle.
In an era where privacy is paramount, it is becoming increasingly common for those traveling to question the security of their accommodations. This ranges from making sure personal belongings are safe and secure, to ensuring would-be intruders cannot enter personal spaces – there are several safety features to consider.

This adds to the vulnerability of hotels as institutions. Hotels collect tons of sensitive information: financial records, credit card details, and personally identifiable information of both employees and guests.

Al Lijee, a home security specialist at Rated Locksmiths, has explained to Digital Journal tips on how to identify and neutralise hidden cameras in hotel rooms, shedding a light on the threats that may go unnoticed by the average guest.

Apps

One option that is helping guests to stay safe is the usage of apps designed specifically to detect hidden cameras.

“These sophisticated tools utilize smartphone cameras to scan for any reflections, alerting users to potential hidden cameras. These apps are capable of identifying glass and other reflective surfaces that may conceal cameras, serving as an added layer of defence for hotel guests,” says Lijee.

Cover Ups

Another recommended and hands-on approach people can take to uncovering hidden cameras is to cover up anything that appears suspicious.

This includes objects that may seem out of place or have unusual features.

Lijee observes that “By taking this proactive step, you can minimise the risk of unknowingly falling victim to invasive surveillance.”

Wi-Fi

Unplugging the Wi-Fi router emerged as another effective tactic to thwart hidden cameras.

“Many hidden cameras (if not most) rely on Wi-Fi connectivity to transmit data and disconnecting the router can disrupt their operation. This simple yet powerful action allows guests to regain control over their privacy and safeguard against potential breaches of their own sensitive information,” adds Lijee.

Gadgets

Any “fishy” gadgets present in the hotel room should also be approached with caution.

“Guests should trust their instincts and scrutinise devices that seem suspicious or at the very least, oddly placed. Unplugging anything that appears out of the ordinary, such as an alarm clock or an unfamiliar USB plug in the wall, is recommended as a preemptive measure,” explains Lijee.

Observation

While technology plays a crucial role in safeguarding privacy, the importance of being vigilant and observant is still ever present.

Guests are advised by Lijee to conduct a visual sweep of their hotel room upon arrival, paying attention to any unusual objects or devices that may raise suspicion.

He concludes: “This hands-on approach, combined with the use of specialised apps, provides a comprehensive strategy for identifying hidden cameras and ensuring a secure stay.”

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author.

