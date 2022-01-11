Op-Ed: How long must we wallow in stupidity? Start thinking up excuses for your kids while the sea temperatures go nuts

With Arctic sea ice shrinking at record levels due to global warming, killer whales are expanding their hunting grounds further north. — © AFP

The world’s climate is truly on the rampage, and it’s getting a lot worse, fast. It’s raining actual physical catastrophes worldwide. The current headlines about sea temperature rises are easily worse than US politics, social mindlessness and the pandemic. These are hails of magnum bullets heading at a humanity which is now remarkably stupid even by its own bottomless standards.

After useless decades of a pointless debate/PR exercise with insane putrescent pampered cretins about climate change, the Big Hits are starting.

Sea temperatures are THE key dynamic. The sea temperature news is murderously unambiguous. The ocean temperatures are hitting record highs, and the climate is responding exactly as predicted all those decades ago. Sea temperatures are core drivers for global heat transfer. The heat is expanding the seas, as well as raising sea levels. That’s also driving the whacko weather patterns.

That’s incredibly grim news. Water expansion means an increase in the physical volume of the water. Like everything else, water expands when heated. That means it takes up more space than usual. Add that to the most conservative predictions, and it’s a truly lousy added factor. It means sea level rises will be much bigger overall.

Meanwhile, the sea temperatures will play havoc with the marine food chain. Fish stocks will be hit hard. Some key species in the ocean food chain may not be able to adapt. Even the marine algae, primary food sources are moving around a lot, which could severely disrupt the entire ocean food chain. Since that food chain also supports humanity, it might just be an issue.

The trouble is that even the direst predictions from the past are now looking more than a bit optimistic. One look at any of NASA’s Earth Observatory maps should be enough to convince anyone. …Even something as subhuman and ridiculous as a politician or FOX News vermin should see that things are getting super-bad right now.

These NASA maps would be a good basic dashboard for planetary management, but meh – Who’s rational enough to think a planet might need managing? Certainly not the no-raisins-in-the-fruitcake QAnobodies and other spineless populist psychopaths that obstruct any sort of sane behavior on any subject.

To give a single example and some perspective – The NASA Earth Observatory Fire map covers the period March 2000 to November 2021. Here’s a perspective to work with. I’m an Australian. Our widely publicized and truly horrific gigantic fires back in 2019 are barely noticeable compared to fires elsewhere in the world over this time period.

The Russian and African fires, barely mentioned in our politics-rotted media, were far bigger, endemic, and lasted longer. The obscene Amazon fires went on without a pause, dwarfing the huge US fires, which look comparatively microscopic.

The choices are human survival or stupidity. So far it’s stupidity all the way.

The laws of thermodynamics aren’t going to change. These laws are rigorously enforced by something very unfashionable and un-newsworthy called reality. There’s also no stupid corrupt judiciary to change those laws. A few idiotic denialist press releases by people allegedly able to process basic information simply do not matter.

That fact apparently hasn’t yet registered with the Mensa escapees running things into the ground. Give them a few more decades, and they might get it. A few more decades, however, is exactly what the world doesn’t have anymore. This is now; it’s bad, and it will get a lot worse.

If this is all about money, and nobody thinks it isn’t, the world is getting everything 100% wrong with gusto.

Even stupider; the sheer cost of even trying to manage this situation, which could have been brought under control if anything at all useful had been done 30 years ago will be appalling. These costs are now unavoidable.

The Wealth of Nations is now in direct conflict with the Health of Nations, and something has to give. So far, it’s health, but wealth will lose out extremely badly as it gets worse.

Massive destruction, oddly enough, generate massive costs. Try telling the people in Germany who got flooded out by an unheard-of weather event how much fun those costs are. Try telling our almost-incinerated Australian recipients of the bushfires what fun they’ve had trying to pay the costs of recovery.

Trillions of dollars will be required just to break even with the costs. That money isn’t going to come from people who don’t have any money thanks to deranged cost bases for everything. Yep, you’re screwed, office pets and meeting furniture, however rich you think you are.

The Great Excuses Macro

Since refusing to take responsibility is now the primary cultural doctrine of the world, it might help to pre-plan excuse templates. There’s an exciting if somewhat filthy tapestry of mindless crap available.

Tell your kids:

We were so busy with our moral principles.

We had to support essential services like lunatic billionaires, sycophants and organized crime.

Our only option was to elect proven freak show failures to run things.

Money laundering and tax evasion were critical ethical considerations.

Conspiracy theories desperately needed funding.

Man up or woman up or whatever; you’re nearly three years old and you don’t need food, anyway.

Gigantic droughts and those cute dust bowls are so much better than Disneyland.

You can make money betting on when you get flooded out.

You’re healthy now, but don’t worry, you’ll get over it and be just like us geniuses.

Billions of tons of toxic fumes per year are really good for you.

So you’re a bit drowned, incinerated, dehydrated; so what?

Nobody needs drinkable water.

Deranged zero-IQ unfocused morons protect our democracy.

What can reality do about anything, anyway?

See? You’ve got nothing to worry about. Be as insane and absurd as you like. That’s what made this world what it is today. Do your bit. Why settle for being an absolute moron when you can do so much more?

Trashy enough?