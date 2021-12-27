Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Legislation or self-management? How to address the continued cyber-threat

The human element remains the weakest link when it comes to preventing ransomware attacks.

Published

A US software firm scrambled to restart its systems after a massive ransomware attack affecting organizations worldwide. — © AFP
A US software firm scrambled to restart its systems after a massive ransomware attack affecting organizations worldwide. — © AFP

One of the measures designed to off-set cyberattacks is the U.S. Ransomware Disclosure Act. The basis of the legislation is with collecting data, holding this centrally, and using the analysis to take on rogue actors.

The U.S. legislation is centered on a bill that would require the disclosure of ransomware payments from organizations to help understand the size and currency of ransomware payments has received a lot of media attention.

The bill comes as the federal government is getting much more serious about the scope and severity of the threat. In fact, between 2019 and 2020, ransomware attacks rose by 62 percent worldwide and by 158 percent in North America alone.

The extent of these attacks demonstrates that those organizations with outdated cybersecurity frameworks and networks will provide hackers with easier access and the opportunity to move laterally in order to find valuable data after they establish a foothold in the network. So what can they do about this and is the legislative route the answer?

As to whether the U.S. legislation provides the best option, Digital Journal has heard from Mary Roark, VP of cybersecurity strategy, Accedian. Certainly the legislation will increase bureaucracy and measures will take time to implement. Certainly there are measures that firms can take themselves.

Roark considers whether ransomware vulnerabilities affecting multiple industries can be delayed and reduced by the U.S. government proposal. Roark also advises businesses as to what they can and should do to strengthen their cybersecurity to avoid having to go through the timely process of resolving ransomware attacks and reporting it to the government.

In terms of how cybersecurity breaches happen, Roark is clear as to the root causes stating: “The human element remains the weakest link when it comes to preventing ransomware attacks. Organizations can spend a lot of money and time implementing cybersecurity measures but it only takes one mistake from an employee to cause a domino effect on the whole company.”

To avoid people making mistakes, Roark is certain as to what needs to happen, recommending: “With this in mind, organizations need to stop and rethink about employee behaviors, and teach employees the warning signals of cybersecurity attacks and limit access to data and systems. In doing so, companies can “keep doors closed” to high-value data and systems, and audit access frequently to prevent privileged access creep.”

In this article:Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Data, legislation, Ransomware
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Life

The easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

As the omicron surge pummels a pandemic-weary nation, the first antiviral pills for Covid19 promise desperately needed protection.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Russia’s first hypersonic multi- warhead salvo – Much hype; but are they invincible? Not really

Hypersonic missiles could be the crystal meth of future conflicts.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

The Alpha variant evolved to evade our immune system — becoming the first ‘Variant of Concern’

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations - Copyright AFP Chandan...

23 hours ago

Business

In 2022, crypto scams will rise as cryptocurrency becomes ‘mainstream’

By October 2021, the number of data breaches that occurred during the year had already surpassed the total number in all of 2020.

20 hours ago