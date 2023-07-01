Connect with us

Good IT systems management: How can you avoid password reset?

There are ways to avoid password resets, provided you know which buttons to press.

Published

Image by Raymangold22 / Wikimedia (CC0 1.0)
While most Internet users are used to password reset, this practice is neither secure nor efficient. This is according to the latest review of app use habits, as undertaken by NordPass.

By analysing user search behaviour online, the company investigated which passwords people worldwide are likely to forget the most and how this trend differs among eight analysed countries.

Tomas Smalakys, chief technology officer (CTO) at NordPass, explains that people sometimes abandon accounts when they fail to reset the credentials. Consequently, this can be challenging for Internet users with different IT knowledge to reset passwords as the process is different for most accounts.

To address this, Smalakys has prepared a step-by-step guidance on resetting passwords for popular service providers. Here, there are ways to avoid password reset. Smalakys suggests to Digital Journal readers relying on the following practices:

Adopt a password manager

This technological solution allows securely storing and managing passwords in an end-to-end encrypted app. When joining an account online, the credentials are auto-filled automatically, so internet users do not have to remember the password or go through the trouble of resetting it.

Give passkeys a try

Google and other tech giants have recently announced passkey support for all users. Since passwords for Google accounts are often forgotten, passkey support allows internet users to join relevant accounts using no passwords. Passkey technology is currently considered the most secure method of online personal authentication.

Keep track of the accounts you have

Abandoned accounts are dangerous because their passwords become outdated and, therefore, easily hackable. Deleting unused accounts and knowing the number of active ones is important.

In this article:Computers, Data, Information technology, Password, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

