Five major UK cities falling behind in digital health

While digital transformation has been progressing exponentially I the world’s leading nations, including the U.K. However, the pace of development is uneven, Looking at the U.K. and the digital transformation of healthcare, the firm ZenShield has identified the five UK cities are stalling behind in the digital health revolution.

This infers there is a digital health divide and one that is widening. The analysis draws upon original data and first-hand narratives.

“The promise of digital health is tremendous, but we must ensure that it benefits everyone, not just the digitally savvy or the wealthy,” Steffan Black, ZenShield Technology Expert tells Digital Journal.

The notable absence of digital health preparedness in several UK cities underscores Black’s words, raising concerns about health inequalities and digital exclusion.

Bradford: The Digital Outcast City

According to a report from the Good Things Foundation, Bradford stands as the UK city least prepared for the digital health revolution. 25 percent of Bradford’s residents are digitally excluded with no knowledge, confidence, or access to optimally deploy digital technology.

Matters of health literacy do not fare much better, with only 40 percent of the population considered health literate and a staggering 25 percent grappling with deprivation.

Glasgow: Suffering from a Digital and Health Gap

Glaswegians find themselves at an intersection of digital exclusion and health disparities as well. The University of Glasgow’s study unveils that 23 percent of the city’s dwellers don’t have home internet access, with 28% lacking rudimentary digital skills. The fallout of such a digital chasm is often counted in a number of lives: Glasgow has the highest premature mortality rate in the UK (543 per 100,000) and the lowest life expectancy, merely 73.3 years.

Belfast: A City Lagging Behind in Connectivity

Belfast has the distinction of the lowest superfast broadband coverage in the UK – a meager 68 percent. In a world where digital health services like online consultations and e-prescriptions become increasingly vital, this lack of connectivity severely hampers these services. Mental health issues loom large at 21 percent, while the city scores just 7.01 out of 10 for wellbeing.

Liverpool: The Digital Health Adoption Hurdles

With only 55 percent of Liverpool residents having access to online health services and a mere 37 percent of health and social care providers resorting to digital technology, Liverpool faces sizeable obstacles in the way of embracing the digital health revolution. With lower life expectancy and higher mortality, suicide, and obesity, there are considerable challenges.

Birmingham: The City Battling Digital Health Equity

Birmingham’s diverse ethnic makeup (42 percent non-white) and huge population (1.1 million) pose a distinctive set of challenges for effective digital health inclusion. Birmingham triply struggles with the lowest digital skills rate (49 percent), excessive obesity levels (29 percent), and discouraging physical activity levels (54 percent).

According to Black: “The digital health revolution waits for no one. It’s about time these cities caught up”. He adds: “The issues scrutinized in these five cities are not confined to their boundaries. It is a call to alertness amplified for every city, every town, every policymaker, and every individual interested in ensuring the equitable rise of the digital health era. The time for action is here, and it waits for no one.”