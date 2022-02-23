Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

EU looks to end data hoarding by companies

With companies reaping increasing amounts of data from consumers and firms, the EU is looking at wrestling back access to that digital info.

Published

Cloud computing allows firms to cut costs and hassle by having outside firms host their data and provide processing power for certain applications - © AFP
Cloud computing allows firms to cut costs and hassle by having outside firms host their data and provide processing power for certain applications - © AFP

With companies reaping increasing amounts of data from consumers and firms, the EU is looking at wrestling back access to that digital information under a Data Act proposed Wednesday by the European Commission.

“We want to give consumers and companies even more control over what can be done with their data, clarifying who can access data and on what terms,” commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said.

The draft legislation calls for manufacturers to allow owners of connected devices to see what data they are gathering and transmitting, and for the data to be shared with third parties.

It also aims to “rebalance” data-sharing contracts that firms sign up to, to make sure the terms are not unfairly tilted in favour of deep-pocketed conglomerates.

It wants government bodies to be able to access data held by companies in “exceptional circumstances”, such as in public emergencies like floods or wildfires.

Importantly, it also wants to “place safeguards against unlawful data transfer” — a proviso that could hit US or other foreign companies that seek to transfer Europeans’ data out of the EU against the bloc’s data privacy laws.

The EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said the Data Act would unlock “a wealth of industrial data in Europe”, noting that much of its potential is still untapped.

The commission forecasts the rules would add 270 billion euros ($300 billion) to the EU’s GDP over the next six years.

The proposed act is another plank in a digital transformation the European Union wants to implement across its 27 member countries by the end of the decade.

The EU is already a global standard setter for personal data protection and privacy under its General Data Protection Regulation that came into effect four years ago.

In this article:Business, Consumers, Data, Eu, hoarding, Regulation
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kamel Ghribi Kamel Ghribi

World

GKSD Kamel Ghribi, Founder and Chairman leads ECAM Council round table discussions at the Africa EU meetings in Brussels

Partnerships and joint agreements were discussed between GKSD investment holding and African leaders at the ECAM Council/The European House Ambrosetti conference.

24 hours ago
The British government announced sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaire Kremlin allies after troops were ordered into two pro-Moscow regions in Ukraine The British government announced sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaire Kremlin allies after troops were ordered into two pro-Moscow regions in Ukraine

World

UK unveils sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

Britain slapped sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaires, in what PM Boris Johnson called "the first barrage" of measures.

24 hours ago
Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger

World

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty on all counts in federal hate crime trial

Three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.

17 hours ago
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany has long divided European capitals and fuelled tensions with Washington The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany has long divided European capitals and fuelled tensions with Washington

World

Oil prices near $100 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices neared $100 a barrel on Tuesday amid rising concerns over armed conflict in Ukraine.

22 hours ago