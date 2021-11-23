Connect with us

Ethereum Enslavement: HUH Token Is An Investment In The Future

Emerging meme coins, like HUH Token are using the blockchain.

HUH Token
Photo courtesy HUH Token
Photo courtesy HUH Token

Recently the co-founder of Ethereum and creator of Polkadot has come out to speak on the possibilities that the Ethereum blockchain is being enslaved but it appears this is simply a catchy title to ensure that investors and users know that Ethereum is a blockchain for the people. 

Not-so-surprisingly, the application of Ethereum’s ecosystem was designed for far reaching uses that benefit the investor continuously, which can be seen in the likes of their recent investment round that reached over 1 billion in revenue. It’s no wonder that the emerging meme coins, like HUH Token are using the blockchain to their investors advantage.

Not only this, but pioneering something that Gavin Wood, would be proud of… HUH Token’s dual-currency (Ethereum and Binance).

“There’s definitely a feeling of accomplishment when you see what you’ve built being used for something you didn’t envisage.” — Gavin Wood

What Could HUH Token Achieve with Wood’s Ethereum?

By now the whispers of HUH Token’s December 6th release have transpired into megaphone shouting from the roof tops, and rightfully so. 

The emerging cryptocurrency is vastly becoming one of the most watched in the crypto world and one of those reasons is a new way of applying Wood’s Ethereum ecosystem to construct a safer and more sustainable investment for users.

Dual-currency is a nifty and most importantly, new idea that extends on the possibilities of Wood’s initial venture. 

Ethereum was designed so that it could be applied to almost any currency and for that reason HUH Token envisaged a world where the volatility rate of Crypto coins was significantly diminished. 

The excitement around the one-of-a-kind dual currency has seen a spike in HUH Token’s pre-sale investments.

HUH Token an Investment in Your Future

It’s easy for HUH Token to possibly hide behind it’s dual-currency feature and for all intents and purposes ride the coat tails of its pioneering way, but that’s not what drives HUH Token.

The creators of HUH Nation and their emerging cryptocurrency are not interested in the small windfalls that ride the waves of depreciation, they’re concerned with long-term investment and even longer-term benefits. 

One of HUH Token’s premises is to create generational wealth for the those invested in the currency, a tantalising offer for most. 

HUH Tokens devotion to generational equity demonstrates that wealth can be achieved even if an investor is not essentially wealthy: which is the premise of most crypto currencies. 

The Future, HUH?

Anything new and exciting can also have an undercurrent of uncertainty, that’s only natural, but with HUH Token being built along two blockchains, the future is looking greener than it previously had with crypto mono-currency.

December 6th will see the envisaged future come to the present and its exciting time to be a part of the cryptocurrency world, whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned pro.

HUH Token, with the help of Ethereum and Binance will bring in a new age of crypto currency and with-it endless possibility.

