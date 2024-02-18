Click: Your innocent mouse could be a cybercriminal’s silent weapon

Image by © Tim Sandle

One of the most benign pieces of computer hardware, the computer mouse, could provide a route into a computerised system for cyber-criminals. This seemingly innocuous piece of ubiquitous hardware can pose a significant threat.

This risk arises from wireless mice, where hackers can potentially gain access to a computer. From here, attackers can remotely control webcams and other peripherals, monitor keystrokes, and steal personal information.

The risk arises with a concept called Silent Mouse, an emerging technology concerned with creating security vulnerabilities. The Silent Mouse is sometimes referred to as the ‘invisible’ or ‘stealth’ mouse, is not limited by its patented whisper-quiet clicks. Its danger lies in its potential as a tool for invasion and sabotage, a prime candidate in the silent, hidden arsenal of cybercriminals.

The Silent Mouse has little to do with noise, and everything to do with ‘silent clicking’; a technology that’s quietly disrupting the cybersecurity landscape. Silent clicking allows a mouse click to be registered without the user doing so. This is done by using sophisticated software that can emulate the action of a mouse click without the need for physical interaction.

Steffan Black, a Zenshield cybersecurity expert, tells Digital Journal: “Cybercriminals can manipulate Silent Mouse technology to gain unauthorized access, deliver malware, or disrupt operations without attracting user attention.”

From a cybersecurity perspective, the Silent Mouse can present the following threats:

Unwanted Downloads

Cybercriminals can manipulate the Silent Mouse to conduct downloads, leading to malware, spyware, or ransomware being introduced into your system.

Unauthorized Access

Silent clicking can potentially allow unauthorized users to bypass protective digital barriers by emulating real user interactions.

Information Theft

With silent clicking, a cybercriminal can discreetly navigate your files and siphon valuable information without raising alarm.

System Disruptions

Cyber threats are not limited to theft or intrusion. Silent clicking can also cause system disruptions such as forced shutdowns and resetting to default settings.

Black offers the following protective measures:

Regular System Updates

Keep your operating system, antivirus, and anti-malware software up-to-date.

Avoid Suspicious Downloads

Be wary of what you download, particularly from unauthenticated sources. Such files can often be laced with malicious silent-clicking software.

Strong Firewalls and Passwords

Install a robust firewall and secure your system with strong, unique passwords.

Monitor Activity Logs

Regularly check system and network logs to identify any anomalous mouse clicks or behaviour.

“Prevention is always better than cure,” says Black, urging users to take due caution while using their computers.