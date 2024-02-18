Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Click: Your innocent mouse could be a cybercriminal’s silent weapon

The risk arises with a concept called Silent Mouse, an emerging technology concerned with creating security vulnerabilities.
Avatar photo

Published

Image by © Tim Sandle
Image by © Tim Sandle

One of the most benign pieces of computer hardware, the computer mouse, could provide a route into a computerised system for cyber-criminals. This seemingly innocuous piece of ubiquitous hardware can pose a significant threat.

This risk arises from wireless mice, where hackers can potentially gain access to a computer. From here, attackers can remotely control webcams and other peripherals, monitor keystrokes, and steal personal information.

The risk arises with a concept called Silent Mouse, an emerging technology concerned with creating security vulnerabilities. The Silent Mouse is sometimes referred to as the ‘invisible’ or ‘stealth’ mouse, is not limited by its patented whisper-quiet clicks. Its danger lies in its potential as a tool for invasion and sabotage, a prime candidate in the silent, hidden arsenal of cybercriminals.

The Silent Mouse has little to do with noise, and everything to do with ‘silent clicking’; a technology that’s quietly disrupting the cybersecurity landscape. Silent clicking allows a mouse click to be registered without the user doing so. This is done by using sophisticated software that can emulate the action of a mouse click without the need for physical interaction.

Steffan Black, a Zenshield cybersecurity expert, tells Digital Journal: “Cybercriminals can manipulate Silent Mouse technology to gain unauthorized access, deliver malware, or disrupt operations without attracting user attention.”

From a cybersecurity perspective, the Silent Mouse can present the following threats:

Unwanted Downloads

Cybercriminals can manipulate the Silent Mouse to conduct downloads, leading to malware, spyware, or ransomware being introduced into your system.

Unauthorized Access

Silent clicking can potentially allow unauthorized users to bypass protective digital barriers by emulating real user interactions.

Information Theft

With silent clicking, a cybercriminal can discreetly navigate your files and siphon valuable information without raising alarm.

System Disruptions

Cyber threats are not limited to theft or intrusion. Silent clicking can also cause system disruptions such as forced shutdowns and resetting to default settings.

Black offers the following protective measures:

Regular System Updates

Keep your operating system, antivirus, and anti-malware software up-to-date.

Avoid Suspicious Downloads

Be wary of what you download, particularly from unauthenticated sources. Such files can often be laced with malicious silent-clicking software.

Strong Firewalls and Passwords

Install a robust firewall and secure your system with strong, unique passwords.

Monitor Activity Logs

Regularly check system and network logs to identify any anomalous mouse clicks or behaviour.

“Prevention is always better than cure,” says Black, urging users to take due caution while using their computers.

In this article:Computers, Cybersecurity, Data, Latest Industry News, Mouse, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Global traders are in a bullish mood after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting Global traders are in a bullish mood after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting

Business

Op-Ed: We need rate cuts to prop up unsustainable pricing

Here’s the deal – No rate cuts until prices are down and under control.

14 hours ago
OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Sora text to video — A very useful tool for creative arts and media in general

To hell with the paranoia, let’s see what it can do.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Russia developing ‘troubling’ anti-satellite weapon: White House

Russia is developing an anti-satellite weapon that is a cause for concern for the USA but poses no direct threat to people on Earth.

5 hours ago
The African Union has said the summit will focus on 'addressing isues of peace and security, regional integration and development' The African Union has said the summit will focus on 'addressing isues of peace and security, regional integration and development'

World

Coups, conflicts and crises confront African summit

The African Union has said the summit will focus on 'addressing isues of peace and security, regional integration and development' - Copyright AFP/File STRINGERAfrican...

22 hours ago