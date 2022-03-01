Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

World Taekwondo revokes Putin’s honorary black belt over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body on Tuesday.

Published

Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo
Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo - Copyright SPUTNIK/AFP Mikhail KLIMENTYEV
Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo - Copyright SPUTNIK/AFP Mikhail KLIMENTYEV

Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body on Tuesday, over his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighbouring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as Russian-linked businesses.

The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year’s football World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its ally Belarus.

World Taekwondo, which governs international federations for the sport, was the latest to condemn Putin, saying Tuesday that Moscow’s actions went against the sport’s vision: “Peace is more precious than triumph.”

“In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr Vladimir Putin in November 2013,” the Seoul-based body said in an official statement.

It added that official taekwondo events would not be organised in Russia or Belarus.

In line with the IOC’s urging, the flags and anthems of both countries will also not be displayed or played at taekwondo events around the world.

“World Taekwondo’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war,” it said.

Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo, another martial art, and has long served as an honorary president to the International Judo Federation.

On Sunday the IJF suspended his status as honorary president and ambassador to the sport.

In this article:black belt, Conflict, Putin, Russia, Sport, Taekwondo, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

BP exits shareholding in state-owned Russian oil firm – Equinor, UPS, and FedEx follow suit

Oil giant BP plans to offload its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil firm. Other companies follow suit.

20 hours ago
Kyiv is still Russia's prime target, Ukraine says Kyiv is still Russia's prime target, Ukraine says

World

Russia’s war on Ukraine: Day five situation on the ground

On the fifth day of fighting in Ukraine defending forces claim that the Russian onslaught has slowed but still aims for Kyiv.

21 hours ago
Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions

World

Russians worry for their savings as ruble tanks

On Monday, the Russian currency plummeted to a historic low, falling to 100 against the dollar and 109.4 against the euro.

17 hours ago

World

UN urged to tackle plastic trash ‘epidemic’ with treaty

The United Nations opened an environment summit in Nairobi on Monday.

22 hours ago