Robert Glinta wins two medals at European Championships

Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta won two medals at the European Aquatics Championships, which took place in mid-May of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta
Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta. Photo by Mike Lewis, ISL
Glinta won a silver medal in the men’s 50 meter backstroke race with a time of 24.42 seconds right behind Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov who broke a world record clocking 23.80 seconds.

In addition, Glinta won the gold medal in the men’s 100 meter backstroke race with a time of 52.88 seconds.

Glinta served as co-captain of Team Iron in the sophomore season of the International Swimming League (ISL) along with Katinka Hosszu. Dorina Szekeres serves as General Manager of Team Iron.

For more information on Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Robert Glinta back in November of 2020.

