Review: Kelly Palace shares her story as a breast cancer survivor and her new book

Kelly Palace of Champion’s Mojo podcast was recently spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York.

Kelly Parker Palace
Kelly Parker Palace. Photo by Lux Viera Photography.
Life coach and podcast coach Kelly Palace of Champion’s Mojo podcast was recently spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Palace opened up to two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake about her story as a breast cancer survivor and the struggles of topical steroid withdrawal. She also spoke her podcast “Champion’s Mojo” where they talk to champions, and her latest book “Take Your Mark, LEAD!,” which was praised as “inspirational” by Digital Journal.

Their entire intimate conversation may be heard below.

Palace hosts the weekly, award-winning podcast “Champion’s Mojo” with world record holder cyclist Maria Parker. They interview Olympians, Olympic coaches, journalists, celebrities, physicians, and other inspiring leaders.

Take Your Mark, LEAD!: Ten Ways to Lead Yourself and Others Like a Champion by Kelly Palace is available on Amazon.

To learn more about Champion’s Mojo, visit their official website and check out their Facebook page.

