Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte. Photo Courtesy of TYR Sport

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte was recently spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio on “Live on Air with Steven Cuoco.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

A decorated Olympian and world champion, Lochte opened up to radio host Steven Cuoco about his family (being a husband and a father to two children), the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, and his latest endeavors, which include partnerships with TYR, UBank, blk. water, and Tru Niagen, among others.

Lochte also discussed working with such charities as Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and the Mac Crutchfield Foundation, and he furnished his definition of the word success.

It was an honor, candid, and authentic conversation.

