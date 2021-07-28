Connect with us

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte was recently spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio on “Live on Air with Steven Cuoco.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte. Photo Courtesy of TYR Sport
A decorated Olympian and world champion, Lochte opened up to radio host Steven Cuoco about his family (being a husband and a father to two children), the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, and his latest endeavors, which include partnerships with TYR, UBank, blk. water, and Tru Niagen, among others.

Lochte also discussed working with such charities as Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and the Mac Crutchfield Foundation, and he furnished his definition of the word success.

To check out the entire Ryan Lochte interview episode, click here. It was an honor, candid, and authentic conversation. Fans and listeners can listen via the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

To learn more about American swimmer Ryan Lochte, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Ryan Lochte earlier this month.

Ryan Lochte
Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Ryan Lochte. Photo Courtesy of TYR Sport
