Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Caeleb Dressel wins big at the 2021 Golden Goggle Awards

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel was the big winner at the 2021 Golden Goggle Awards, which took place at the Faena Hotel in Miami, Florida. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrates winning Olympic gold in the 100m freestyle. — Photo: © AFP
USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrates winning Olympic gold in the 100m freestyle. — Photo: © AFP

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel was the big winner at the 2021 Golden Goggle Awards, which took place at the Faena Hotel in Miami, Florida. Digital Journal has the recap.

Dressel was named “Male Athlete of the Year,” for his top-notch performance at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, where he won five Olympic medals for Team USA. Katie Ledecky was recognized as “Female Athlete of the Year.”

As part of the men’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay race, Dressel was awarded the “Relay Performance of the Year,” which he shared with his talented USA teammates Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, and Zach Apple.

In addition, his coach, Gregg Troy was honored as “Coach of the Year,” and rightfully so.

As Digital Journal previously reported, Lydia Jacoby won the Golden Goggle Awards for “Female Race of the Year” and for “Breakout Performer of the Year,” while Bobby Finke was recognized for “Male Race of the Year.”

Dr. Cecil Gordon and Bob Vincent received the “Impact Awards” for their years of dedication and service as their terms as chairs of the USA Swimming Foundation Board of Directors and the USA Swimming Board of Directors come to a close.

In other Caeleb Dressel news, he competed for the Cali Condors swimming team in the third season of the International Swimming League (ISL), with Jason Lezak as the team’s General Manager. They finished in second place right behind Energy Standard.

To learn more about Caeleb Dressel, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Awards, Caeleb Dressel, Gold, Golden Goggle, Gregg Troy, medalist, Swimmer
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Trump gets his wish — A political Civil War is brewing in Georgia

Donald John Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. — Photo: © Timothy A. Clary, AFPDonald Trump contributed to...

19 hours ago

Life

Marking the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day

The United States marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

22 hours ago

Business

Q&A: Why the increased use of digital transactions is here to stay

As people begin to spend again consumer loyalty to online businesses is weakening.

19 hours ago
UK's Johnson says sorry, orders probe into aides' alleged lockdown party UK's Johnson says sorry, orders probe into aides' alleged lockdown party

World

UK's Johnson says sorry, orders probe into aides' alleged lockdown party

Boris Johnson apologised and announced an internal probe after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party.

15 hours ago