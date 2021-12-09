Caeleb Dressel wins big at the 2021 Golden Goggle Awards

USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrates winning Olympic gold in the 100m freestyle. — Photo: © AFP

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel was the big winner at the 2021 Golden Goggle Awards, which took place at the Faena Hotel in Miami, Florida. Digital Journal has the recap.

Dressel was named “Male Athlete of the Year,” for his top-notch performance at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, where he won five Olympic medals for Team USA. Katie Ledecky was recognized as “Female Athlete of the Year.”

As part of the men’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay race, Dressel was awarded the “Relay Performance of the Year,” which he shared with his talented USA teammates Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, and Zach Apple.

In addition, his coach, Gregg Troy was honored as “Coach of the Year,” and rightfully so.

As Digital Journal previously reported, Lydia Jacoby won the Golden Goggle Awards for “Female Race of the Year” and for “Breakout Performer of the Year,” while Bobby Finke was recognized for “Male Race of the Year.”

Dr. Cecil Gordon and Bob Vincent received the “Impact Awards” for their years of dedication and service as their terms as chairs of the USA Swimming Foundation Board of Directors and the USA Swimming Board of Directors come to a close.

In other Caeleb Dressel news, he competed for the Cali Condors swimming team in the third season of the International Swimming League (ISL), with Jason Lezak as the team’s General Manager. They finished in second place right behind Energy Standard.

