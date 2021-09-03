How tech startup LinkMe makes juggling social media accounts easier than ever

LinkMe founders. Photo courtesy LinkMe

TikTok. Instagram. Facebook. Twitter. The list of must-use social media platforms goes on and on, with thousands of more hopeful applications popping up in their wake with the dream of becoming the next big thing.

These days, having an active profile on all the major players in the social media world is not just a want, but a need, and is absolutely crucial to keep up to date on trends, stay connected with friends & family, and create a personal brand.

Still, with so many different platforms having skin in the game, it’s more difficult than ever to actually pay attention to what’s going on across all of them. That is, until now, as emerging tech start-up LinkMe has arrived as the savior of social media users, compiling all these platforms into one streamlined, easy-to-share app.

The brainchild of founders CEO Net Kohen and COO Val Share LinkMe was created after they experienced a frustrating real-life scenario themselves when attempting to exchange socials at a meeting for one of their previous projects, PartyMoves. After more than 15 minutes were taken up sharing numbers, contact info, Snapchats, Instagrams, and the whole online-world shebang, Net and Val were inspired to make a change to this time-consuming activity — and thus, LinkMe was born.

Now, a quick scan of a LinkMe user’s unique QR code will instantly share their social media profiles ranging from Venmo to VSCO to Snapchat and everything in between, but with a completely customizable twist.

Each LinkMe user will be able to curate which specific socials they’d like to be shared and exactly how much information is available at a glance for each and every person they meet, allowing flexibility for your privacy in any given situation while still making networking a breeze.

“LinkMe will be the next Tiktok, Instagram, and Snapchat,” said LinkMe’s CMO Dre Medici.

Additionally, LinkMe adds several fun twists to keep its audience engaged, including its Shout feature for quick content posts to share with linked contacts and a logged memory of where each connection on the application was made for a more nostalgia-inclined experience. And in the times of covid-19 that makes it hard to come into close quarters with one another, new acquaintances can easily share their information from a sanitary distance thanks to LinkMe’s QR code-scanning capability to scan from over six feet away.

Between Kohen’s experience in app development at his company NXTGEN, Share’s management expertise and massive rolodex of influencers, and Medici’s renowned marketing skills, the team behind LinkMe has put meticulous detail into every facet of the platform for premier user experience.

As social media remains ubiquitous in daily life and is only projected to grow, LinkMe is every smart phone users’ answer to organizing their widespread accounts into one accessible place, changing the way we collectively use social networks, for the better.