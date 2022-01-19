Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Review: Wunderkeks is home to the ‘Crownie’ and its new ‘Boozy’ cookies

The Wunderkeks bakery in Texas has introduced “Boozy cookies” just in time for the New Year, and another fan-favorite is the “Crownie.”

Published

Jack Daniels Snickerdoodle Cookie
Jack Daniels Snickerdoodle Cookie. Photo Courtesy of Wunderkeks
Jack Daniels Snickerdoodle Cookie. Photo Courtesy of Wunderkeks

The Wunderkeks bakery in Texas has introduced “Boozy cookies” just in time for the New Year, and another fan-favorite is the “Crownie.” Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

Their cookies are baked in a kitchen as opposed to a factory, and they are always worth checking out.

Boozy Cookies

Their “Boozy cookies” are a new flavor. It is ideal for when it’s cold outside and a little bit of “booze” is allowed on the side. Their “Boozy cookies” include the Jack Daniels Snickerdoodle and the Captain Morgan Oatmeal Raisin cookies. It is a neat treat to give parents or friends (over the age of 21) for the holidays.

In the same fashion that one’s grandmother would place a little cognac in hot cocoa (to enhance its flavor), Wunderkeks puts a touch of Jack Daniels in their Snickerdoodles, as well as Captain Morgan in their Oatmeal Raisin cookies.

Crownie

The Wunderkeks “Crownie” is an impressive creation. It is the result of lawyering brownie batter on top of cookie dough. While they may seem a bit challenging to make, the end result is all worth it.

The “Crownie” is a clever artistic and creative creation since it is half a brownie and half a chocolate chip cookie, all in one.

Wunderkeks is an LGBTQ-owned online cookie bakery by co-founders Hans and Luis that is based in Austin, Texas. Some of their most popular and standout cookies include the Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles and Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip, the “Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Ever, the “Everything Cookie,” and the “Inside Out Chocolate Chip Cookie.”

This past summer, as Digital Journal reported, the Wunderkeks bakery partnered with the LoveLoud Foundation, which was founded by Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons.

To learn more about the Wunderkeks bakery, check out their official homepage, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

In this article:bakery, boozy, brownie, captain morgan, Cookie, crownie, Oatmeal, texas, wunderkeks
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Tesla finds a new source for key battery ingredient, bypassing China

Screen-grab from video showing Syrah Resources Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. Source - Syrah Resources Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component...

21 hours ago

Business

Crude oil climbs to its highest prices since 2014

Oil prices surge to 7-year high with geopolitical tensions in focus after an attack on an Abu Dhabi oil facility. Source - Flcelloguy at...

18 hours ago
Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance amid variant surge Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance amid variant surge

Tech & Science

Big disparities in health organizations when it comes to data breaches

Health organizations are at risk from a cyberattack onslaught. This includes the UK's NHS.

23 hours ago
US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

Life

Texas abortion ban remains in effect after appeals court ruling

Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas on October 2, 2021 -...

12 hours ago