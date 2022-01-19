Review: Wunderkeks is home to the ‘Crownie’ and its new ‘Boozy’ cookies

Jack Daniels Snickerdoodle Cookie. Photo Courtesy of Wunderkeks

The Wunderkeks bakery in Texas has introduced “Boozy cookies” just in time for the New Year, and another fan-favorite is the “Crownie.” Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

Their cookies are baked in a kitchen as opposed to a factory, and they are always worth checking out.

Boozy Cookies

Their “Boozy cookies” are a new flavor. It is ideal for when it’s cold outside and a little bit of “booze” is allowed on the side. Their “Boozy cookies” include the Jack Daniels Snickerdoodle and the Captain Morgan Oatmeal Raisin cookies. It is a neat treat to give parents or friends (over the age of 21) for the holidays.

In the same fashion that one’s grandmother would place a little cognac in hot cocoa (to enhance its flavor), Wunderkeks puts a touch of Jack Daniels in their Snickerdoodles, as well as Captain Morgan in their Oatmeal Raisin cookies.

Crownie

The Wunderkeks “Crownie” is an impressive creation. It is the result of lawyering brownie batter on top of cookie dough. While they may seem a bit challenging to make, the end result is all worth it.

The “Crownie” is a clever artistic and creative creation since it is half a brownie and half a chocolate chip cookie, all in one.

Wunderkeks is an LGBTQ-owned online cookie bakery by co-founders Hans and Luis that is based in Austin, Texas. Some of their most popular and standout cookies include the Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles and Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip, the “Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Ever, the “Everything Cookie,” and the “Inside Out Chocolate Chip Cookie.”

This past summer, as Digital Journal reported, the Wunderkeks bakery partnered with the LoveLoud Foundation, which was founded by Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons.

