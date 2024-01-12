Nathan McCallum talks about being a fitness and fashion influencer in the digital age

Nathan McCallum. Photo Courtesy of Nathan McCallum

Nathan McCallum, who is based in Australia, chatted about being a fitness, music, and fashion influencer in the digital age.

On balancing fitness, fashion, and family, McCallum said, “I’m pretty lucky because I do all the things that I love doing. On social media, I can pick and choose what I want to share, and when I want to share it.”

In his running journey, he learned that he likes running with other people. “I find that running by myself is pretty boring,” he admitted.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, McCallum said, “I sorta fell into it, so I’ve grown with it as it has become more prevalent. It has been a gradual transition. It has something I have been doing for the last 12 years. It has been a stepping stone into each new era.”

On his career-defining moments, he shared, “I never wanted to be defined by one thing. I’ve always tried to be multifaceted and be unapologetically myself, if people like it, then cool.”

Advice for young and aspiring influencers

For young and aspiring influencers, he said, “Just be passionate about whatever you are doing. If you are sharing something with integrity and it’s something that you are passionate about that translates through, and people will continue to get on board with that and support you through it.”

“Also, you need to have personality! You have to show who you are. People get the most authentic engagement because they want to follow people. If you can true to what you like and showcase who you are in the process, that’s one way of finding success, but also enjoying the process,” he elaborated.

Music as a side project

McCallum noted that he enjoys doing music as his side project. “We have a whole YouTube channel that is dedicated solely to music. We talk about music and interview artists in ‘The Break Down with Nath & Johnny.’ We launched it in 2020, and it has been growing pretty steadily. I get to hang out and listen to artists and bands that I grew up listening to, which is awesome,” he said.

“Humans aren’t singular individuals… there is so much more to them,” he said. “I want to keep sharing all of these passions of mine.”

Thoughts on AI on the future of the industry

He shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of the industry. “I’m excited. It has its pros and cons. It has some exciting possibilities and I think our world can become easier because of it,” he said.

“I’m excited because I look at things with a silver lining,” he said. “As long as we safeguard and make sure that we are giving all the power to computers, I think there are a lot of possibilities.”

New Year’s resolutions for 2024

This year, he stated that he is focusing on growing his brand “FURORE.” “I have a sunglass brand and apparel brand, and my focus is to keep growing it. We’ve launched as an online brand,” he said.

“It has been fun and creatively fulfilling to build something out there,” he said. “I want to have something with something that is ‘not me,’ it’s something else.”

“I’ve been lucky to have success but everything I’ve done has revolved around me being the face of it. I want something that is bigger than myself. I want people to get enjoyment out of something that is not related to me,” he explained.

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, he said, “Be better.” “That is something everyone can work towards. You don’t have to be perfect, but you can be better than the day you were before,” he said.

McCallum’s personal life

In his personal life, he shared that he just got married this past October. “I want to be a good husband and I want to continue to be healthy,” he said, prior to adding that he has a dog, Luna, who is a big Goldendoodle. “Luna is the best,” he exclaimed.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, McCallum said, “To Be Continued…”

When asked which superpower he would have, he responded, “Flying would be so cool.”

If he were to do any track and field event, it would be the 100 meter sprint. In swimming, he listed freestyle as his favorite stroke.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Living a happy and healthy life.”

To learn more about Nathan McCallum, follow him on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.