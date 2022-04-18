Dr. Khalilah Ali talks about her upcoming book ‘The Forgiveness: My Side of the Story’

Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali. Photo Courtesy of Khalilah Camacho Ali

Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali chatted about her new book “The Forgiveness: My Side of the Story,” where she tells her side of the story of being married to Muhammad Ali.

Khalilah Camacho Ali is the former wife of “The Greatest” world-renowned and iconic boxer Muhammad Ali, they share four children together, and she holds a ninth-degree black belt in karate. She was responsible for helping to build Muhammad Ali into the internationally-recognized name that he remains today.

“I was there before he became the ‘Muhammad Ali’ and we had to struggle through the times to be ‘Muhammad Ali’ so I was part of the building, structure, guidance, and the pressure,” she said.

“You still hear his name every day,” she admitted about her legendary ex-husband. “I helped build an icon that will never go away. I accepted and forgave what I’ve been through.”

Dr. Ali is so excited to get her new book, “The Forgiveness: My Side of the Story,” out to the world. “This is not going to be my last book,” she admitted. “I love writing books, I do, I enjoy it. I pray this one is not my last.”

“It was a time of forgiving for me,” she admitted. “When I began to forgive a lot of things made me feel refreshed and liberated. It was like being at the bottom of the ocean and coming up for air, and that was a great feeling. I went through something and I survived.”

“It was havoc, turmoil, and it was like flashing back into the past,” she said about the writing process for this book. “The fact that I have healed has made it so much easier. It’s the best therapeutic pathway to life, ever. It was better than talking to a psychiatrist. You get all of the benefits of expressing yourself and letting it all out. It allowed me to learn more about who I was.”

“Children are the most important and essential people in the world,” Ali said and added that she enjoys talking to the youth.

She revealed that she is trying to put together a pilot, and she is trying to make it funny. “Hopefully, this will help uplift the community and give them some education. A great way to teach people is through film.”

“When you do things for the kids, you actually see the rewards because you see the kids getting better,” Dr. Ali said.