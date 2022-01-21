This week’s releases desperately want their plans to work

A scene from 'Halloween Kills' courtesy of Universal Pictures

This week’s releases include an expanded horror universe; an animated sequel; a strange family drama; a real-life tale of overcoming differences; and an intensely compact crime drama.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

The Addams Family 2 (Blu-ray & DVD)

Morticia (Charlize Theron) and Gomez (Oscar Isaac) are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), Pugsley (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. What could possibly go wrong?

Once again, to some degree, this animated film repurposes a storyline from its live-action predecessors as it questions whether one of the Addams really belong. In this case, Wednesday’s teenage angst manifests as doubt that the Addams are her real family. On the other hand, Gomez tries to assuage his own fears by forcing the family to spend time together. The movie follows the same formula as most family road trips, but with the added touch of the Addams’ inherent weirdness. Thus, views of the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls don’t impress until they find ways to make it their own. The additions of Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn to the voice cast adds some fun to the mostly adequate cast, but Kroll’s Fester is still nails on a chalkboard.

Special features include: “We’re Altogether Addams”; “Courage to be Kooky”; and “The Addams Family Road Trip Checklist.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

AMC Networks & IFC Films

The Dry (Blu-ray)

Federal Agent Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) returns to his home town after an absence of more than 20 years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life — a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound — the death of 17-year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke’s innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against the prejudice towards him and pent-up rage of a terrified community.

Reminiscent of the Australian crime miniseries, this film packs a complex mystery into two hours rather than four or more. Falk’s return isn’t welcomed by everyone as he was long blamed for Ellie’s death, but he’s also the only one willing to search for the truth behind the horrific offense that brought him home. He zeroes in on minor threads that link the deaths, insisting on relationships that may or may not benefit the investigation. There are many characters with varying degrees of connection to the murders and Falk, which keeps the list of potential suspects fairly long and somewhat unwieldy. Following the trail of clues, viewers may be shocked (and/or appalled) by the motives for the kills. In the end, tragedy is still tragedy regardless of why it occurred.

Special features include: “Homecoming”; “Page to Screen”; “Jane Harper’s Day on Set”; “Two Timelines”; “Falk and Gretchen”; and “Filming in the Wimmera Region.” (AMC Networks & IFC Films)

Music Box Films Home Entertainment

Ema (Blu-ray)

Adoptive parents Ema (Mariana Di Girolamo) and Gastón (Gael García Bernal) are artistic free spirits in an experimental dance troupe whose lives are thrown into chaos when their son Polo is involved in a shocking incident. As her marriage crumbles in the wake of their decision to abandon the child, Ema embarks on an odyssey of liberation and self-discovery as she dances and seduces her way into a daring new life.

After watching this film to the end, the word “bizarre” comes to mind. Ema and Gastón’s relationship is far from healthy as their mutual resentment results in the slightest disagreement turning into an opportunity to hurl each other’s failings as painful insults. Ema is most free when her body flows through reggaeton dance moves, while Gastón finds his performers are turning against him. As audiences learn about Polo’s behaviour while in their care, they’ll have to decide for themselves how they think his adoptive parents should’ve handled the situation. In the meantime, they watch as Ema enacts an elaborate plan to address her grief and repair her fractured family. There’s something very seductive about the music and the story’s heroine, though it’s nearly impossible to forecast her endgame since it defies all rational thought.

Special features include: commentary by choreographer José Vidal; “Real” music video; photo gallery; and theatrical trailers. (Music Box Films Home Entertainment)

Well Go USA

Escape from Mogadishu (Blu-ray)

Dramatically constructed based on a true story: as civil war rages in Mogadishu, rival North and South Korean diplomats are left trapped. With no aid from either government, their only shot at survival may require uniting with bitter adversaries to escape.

This is the harrowing true story of two groups forced to put aside their long-cultivated hate for each other to ensure their mutual survival. The head of either group is their respective country’s ambassador, who before the violence were engaged in a very serious battle for the African president’s loyalty. The civil war appears to abrupt suddenly, but chaos quickly envelops the city and drenches the foreigners in fear. When the rebels arrive, one of the filmmakers’ focuses is the young age of the fighters. There are repeated shots of juvenile boys wielding guns and threatening adults. The film does well to convey the intensity of the situation, which is enhanced by the many times they find themselves under fire and culminates in a dangerous race to an ally embassy.

Special features include: making-of featurettes; production documentaries; and trailers. (Well Go USA)

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Halloween Kills (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)

The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet. Michael manages to free himself from Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) trap to resume his ritual bloodbath. As Laurie fights for her life from injuries from her last encounter with Michael, she inspires her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The vigilante mob then sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

The opening of the film is very familiar with Laurie in the hospital after another near-death encounter with the Boogeyman. However, it goes back to 1978, revealing events that occurred shortly after his initial failed attempts on Laurie’s life. This film comes full circle, reviving characters from the first two films, while also creating a couple of new, previously untold tales. Laurie takes a backseat in this narrative as the hoard — led by a now adult Tommy — takes control of the monster hunt. Having slaughtered so many people over the decades, using a knife as his primary weapon, there isn’t a lot of ways to execute someone with a blade Michael hasn’t already performed. Nonetheless, filmmakers still manage to show some creativity, while also reintroducing some classics. Meanwhile, the lynch mob demonstrates how fear can bring out the worst in people. Director David Gordon Green returns for this second picture in the sequel trilogy, once again blending elements from the original Halloween movies with its now contemporary setting to even greater effect.

Special features include: commentary by director/co-writer David Gordon Green, and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer; deleted and extended scenes; “Haddonfield’s Open Wounds”; “The Kill Team”; “Strode Family Values”; “1978 Transformations”; “The Power of Fear”; “Kill Count”; and gag reel. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)