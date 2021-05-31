Sean Kanan talks about 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘Outstanding Limited Series’ for ‘Studio City’

Connect with us

Emmy nominee Sean Kanan chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Limited Series” for “Studio City.”

Sean Kanan in 'Studio City'
Sean Kanan in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'
Sean Kanan in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'

The series was co-created by Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and it is directed by showrunner Timothy Woodward Jr. All of these filmmakers co-wrote “Studio City” with Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie.

On their nomination in the coveted “Outstanding Limited Series” category, Kanan exclaimed, “We are elated. Our incredible cast and crew overcame significant challenges and obstacles to resume production during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has brought us all closer together.”

In addition, the show has been nominated for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program.”

The remaining nominations in the digital categories will be announced at a later point in June.

“Studio City” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

