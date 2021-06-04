Connect with us

Review: Sheridan charms on upbeat new single ‘Secrets’

Emerging artist Sheridan released his upbeat new single “Secrets” on June 4. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Artist Sheridan
Artist Sheridan. Photo Credit: Jerry Maestas
The song has catchy hooks and melodies, and Sheridan exudes a great deal of potential. He allows his crisp vocals to shine on this tune, and it has a refreshing electro-pop vibe to it that would make it ideal for any dancefloor or electronic music festival.

“Secrets” by Sheridan is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners four out of five stars. Well done.

For more information on rising artist Sheridan and his new music, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Sheridan about his new music and being an artist in the digital age.

