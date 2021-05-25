Sheridan talks about his new single ‘Secrets’ and the digital age

Artist Sheridan. Photo Credit: Jerry Maestas

Emerging artist Sheridan chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his upcoming single “Secrets,” which will be released on June 4, and being an artist in the digital age.

On his new song “Secrets,” he said, “I wrote this with Nasri Atweh and Adam Messinger, who produced the track with Nasri and I and helped shape the song. I found myself in a writing room with them last year in January of 2020 before the lockdown.”

“I came in with this idea of this secret affair between two people that might be out in a party or a friend group and you can tell that they keep looking at you. There is a force behind their eyes and you know that there is a chemistry that has yet to be explored because they are with somebody else. Then it goes into this fantasy of exploring what that chemistry would have been like if one takes action,” he explained.

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, “I personally think it’s an extraordinary opportunity to reach so many people from all corners of the world. It can really enhance an artist’s message by getting it to so many different ears and reaching so many different cultures.”

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “Honestly, I always grew up with a lot of funk and dance music. There was a great energy in my house, where we always wanted to lighten the mood and keep people on their toes and their energy high.”

“What inspires me is to help people redirect their attention to the present moment, whether it’s a great song at a great festival and you are recognizing that there is not so much to stress over,” he added.

Sheridan’s plans for the future are to release several more singles that he has mastered prior to the EP later in the fall. “I am looking forward to working with new writers and meeting new producers,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sheridan responded, “A Breakthrough.”

For Sheridan, success is measured by “how many people you influence or impact with your work or with your character while also maintaining fun, carefree energy.” “I think that makes us successful,” he said.

“Secrets” is available for pre-save on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about up-and-coming artist Sheridan and his new music, follow him on Instagram.