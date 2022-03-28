Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Sebastián Yatra charms with beautiful ‘Dos Oruguitas’ at the 2022 Academy Awards

Sebastián Yatra charmed with a beautiful performance of “Dos Oruguitas” at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Published

Sebastián Yatra performs at the 2022 Academy Awards
Sebastián Yatra performs at the 2022 Academy Awards. Photo Courtesy of ABC.
Sebastián Yatra performs at the 2022 Academy Awards. Photo Courtesy of ABC.

Sebastián Yatra charmed with a beautiful performance of “Dos Oruguitas” at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The multi-platinum Latin singer-songwriter performed a soothing and heartfelt version of “Dos Oruguitas” at the Oscar ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. It garnered two giant thumbs up, and it was able to move listeners on an emotional level.

The Oscar-nominated song itself was featured in the animated feature film “Encanto,” and it has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Yatra made history becoming the first Colombian solo artist to perform on the Oscar stage and he was able to honor his home country during his expressive performance.

A chart-topping artist, Yatra recently performed the emotional ballad as a trio on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, following appearances on Good Morning America and CBS Mornings

For more information on music superstar Sebastián Yatra, follow him on InstagramFacebookTwitterYouTubeSpotify, and Apple Music.

Read More: Sebastián Yatra and John Legend’s collaboration “Tacones Rojo” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

In this article:Academy awards, dos oruguitas, Latin, Sebastián Yatra, singer-songwriter
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

5 hours ago
Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active

World

‘Surrender or die’: Ghost village tries to push back Russians

Russian snipers are still targeting the deserted crossroads into the village of Stoyanka, but Andrii Ostapets hopes to bring food to his neighbours.

14 hours ago
Major French retailer Auchan, whose logo is pictured on a shopping center in Moscow on March 24, 2022, has remained in Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to insist that "French companies must quit the Russian market" Major French retailer Auchan, whose logo is pictured on a shopping center in Moscow on March 24, 2022, has remained in Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to insist that "French companies must quit the Russian market"

Business

Spotlight of shame on companies sticking with Russia

American professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld is putting public pressure on Western companies that maintain operations in Russia.

13 hours ago
The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture

Entertainment

‘CODA’ triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Deaf family drama "CODA" won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first ever triumph for a streamer.

11 hours ago