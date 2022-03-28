Review: Sebastián Yatra charms with beautiful ‘Dos Oruguitas’ at the 2022 Academy Awards

Sebastián Yatra performs at the 2022 Academy Awards. Photo Courtesy of ABC.

Sebastián Yatra charmed with a beautiful performance of “Dos Oruguitas” at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The multi-platinum Latin singer-songwriter performed a soothing and heartfelt version of “Dos Oruguitas” at the Oscar ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. It garnered two giant thumbs up, and it was able to move listeners on an emotional level.

The Oscar-nominated song itself was featured in the animated feature film “Encanto,” and it has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Yatra made history becoming the first Colombian solo artist to perform on the Oscar stage and he was able to honor his home country during his expressive performance.

A chart-topping artist, Yatra recently performed the emotional ballad as a trio on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, following appearances on Good Morning America and CBS Mornings.

For more information on music superstar Sebastián Yatra, follow him on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Read More: Sebastián Yatra and John Legend’s collaboration “Tacones Rojo” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.