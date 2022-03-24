Connect with us

Review: Sebastián Yatra and John Legend release incredible collaboration ‘Tacones Rojos’

Multi-platinum Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra joined forces with John Legend for “Tacones Rojos,” a powerhouse bilingual collaboration.

Sebastián Yatra and John Legend. Photo Credit: Erick Fernando Quezada

Multi-platinum Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra joined forces with John Legend for “Tacones Rojos,” a powerhouse bilingual collaboration. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This infectious duet stands out melodically, lyrically, and vocally. Their rich, resonant vocals blend well together and they produce one true musical event. It is sheer bliss, and it garners two giant thumbs up and it is worth checking out.

This tune has already enchanted multi-millions of hearts around the world, where it reached No. 1 on Latin Radio in America. It is a track from his multi-platinum new album studio album “Dharma,” which is the No. 1 most-streamed Latin album on Spotify this year.

They filmed their fun music video for “Tacones Rojos” in Los Angeles, California. Sebastián Yatra greets the neighbor played by John Legend, of his new love interest after a special night on the town. Legend invites him in for coffee, where they talk about the girl in the red high heels.

Their impressive music video may be seen below.

This weekend, Sebastián Yatra will be performing the Oscar-nominated song “Dos Oruguitas” from The Walt Disney animated film “ENCANTO” at the 94th Academy Awards.

A chart-topping artist, Yatra recently performed the emotional ballad as a trio on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, following appearances on Good Morning America and CBS Mornings

In the summer of 2022, Yatra will be embarking on his “Dharma World Tour,” where he will be bringing the music to his fans. On Saturday, October 8, he will be performing at United Palace Theatre in New York City.

To learn more about his tour dates, check out his official homepage.

For more information on music superstar Sebastián Yatra, follow him on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

