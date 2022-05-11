Review: Ronnie Marmo spotlighted in Maurice Benard’s MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

Ronnie Marmo. Photo Courtesy of MB 'State of Mind.'

Actor Ronnie Marmo (“General Hospital” alum) was recently spotlighted in Maurice Benard’s MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

Maurice Benard is a three-time Emmy award-winning actor for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series,” and he plays the iconic role of protagonist Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital.” Benard has been a huge advocate on the topic of mental health awareness, and he recorded the following PSA on “Mental Health Awareness Month,” which aired on ABC. May is the National Mental Health Awareness Month.

Ironically enough, Benard’s character on the show is also bipolar. “It’s a lot of highs and lows, racing thoughts, but you can live a productive life, I have,” Benard said.

Ronnie Marmo

Marmo is a quadruple threat in the entertainment business: he is an actor, writer, producer, and director.

Benard and Marmo shared many laughs as they discussed their passions for their acting careers, their roles on “General Hospital” and pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles, California. Marmo’s friendship with fellow actor Tyler Christopher is remarkable.

Marmo opened up to Benard about being raised by a single mother. While she worked three jobs, he fell into the wrong crowd. At just 12 years old, Marmo was selling and using drugs and alcohol. Thanks to his mother’s love and mutual admiration of community theater, Marmo turned his life around by the age of 21.

Now, Marmo can be seen performing as Lenny Bruce in “I’m not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce,” which he also wrote. For more information on how to can see “Lenny Bruce” live, please visit its official homepage.

Digital Journal hailed Marmo’s New York acting performance of “I’m Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce” at The Cutting Room as a “spectacular production,” where Marmo was “transformative” as Lenny Bruce.

Benard and Marmo’s entire conversation was thorough, terrific, and insightful, and it may be seen below on the MB “State of Mind” YouTube channel.

For more information on MB “State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

To learn more about actor and filmmaker Ronnie Marmo, visit his official homepage.