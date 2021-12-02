Connect with us

Review: Nicholas Alexander Chavez is spotlighted in Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez (“General Hospital”) was recently spotlighted in the hit satellite radio station Power 98.5. He was interviewed by radio and PR vet Steven Cuoco. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Photo Credit: Lauren Allen
Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Photo Credit: Lauren Allen

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by acclaimed media professional Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting. The radio program is heard in 200 countries.

Chavez plays the role of Spencer Cassadine on the long-running soap opera “General Hospital.” He spoke with Cuoco about his recent win for “Favorite Newcomer” at the 2021 Soap Hub Awards, he opened up about working with Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard and he furnished his definition of success.

“This award was amazing for so many reasons,” he admitted. “It’s the first award that I won outside of my high school theater. It was amazing to see that people are connecting with my work, with the art and the show, and what the writers are putting out there,” Chavez said.

“I felt very thankful to all of the fans for casting their votes for me,” Chavez added.

Chavez praised the daytime drama “General Hospital” for being “pretty poignant” and for being able to give people some “life advice.”

He spoke about how he finds balance each day. “Balance looks different for everybody,” he said. “Meditation is a great one, going out to nature, and I listen to music all the time. Get present in any way that you can do that.”

“My discipline is pretty good but it can be better,” he added.

Their entire interview conversation may be heard on Spotify below.

To learn more about internationally recognized radio host and air personality Steven Cuoco, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.

People can also listen to Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s interview on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

For more information on actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez, follow him on Instagram.



In this article:Actor, General hospital, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, power 98.5, satellite radio, soap opera, Steven Cuoco
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

