Review: Naomi Matsuda is a revelation in ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ as Li

This past week, Emmy-nominated actress Naomi Matsuda delivered a powerful performance in the hit CBS daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

Matsuda portrays Dr. Li Finnegan on the show, the mother of Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), and it was revealed to the audience that the beloved character Finn is indeed alive.

In this captivating scene, which may be seen below, Li informs an unconscious and bedridden Finn that he is “getting stronger and stronger.” “I have to believe you will pull through this,” she says.

Li wants him to return to the “wonderful, smart, and loving man” he was before this catastrophe. She tells Finn that she was unable to see his son, Hayes, during her last visit to Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house and she is really concerned about Hayes’ wellbeing.

“I couldn’t let you leave me,” she tells him, in a bold and gut-wrenching performance. She is confident that Hayes will be thrilled to see him someday soon.

The Verdict

Once again, Naomi Matsuda nails her scenes in “The Bold and The Beautiful” and knocks them out of the ballpark. She is raw, convincing, and commanding as Dr. Li Finnegan, and if she continues on this exact path, there will certainly be more awards, accolades, and joys coming her way in the near future.

In addition, Naomi was a “pleasant revelation” as Li in last week’s episodes, especially for the fans of the Steffy and Finn super-couple.

