Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Naomi Matsuda talks about her 2022 Emmy nomination for ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’

Actress Naomi Matsuda chatted about her 2022 Daytime Emmy nomination for her acting work in “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

Published

Naomi Matsuda
Naomi Matsuda. Photo Credit: Brian Parillo Photography
Naomi Matsuda. Photo Credit: Brian Parillo Photography

Acclaimed actress Naomi Matsuda chatted about her 2022 Daytime Emmy nomination for her acting work in “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

She is nominated for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series” for playing Dr. Li Finnegan on the popular CBS soap opera “The Bold and The Beautiful.” “That was wonderful,” she admitted. “It was the best feeling. I feel like I am the luckiest woman on the planet right now.”

Matsuda was drawn to her character, Dr. Li, due to her “overprotective” nature. “I love the mama bear part of her. I love the intensity of how she protects as a mother,” she said.

She had great words about working with co-star Tanner Novlan as her son, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan. “Tanner is a gem, he is so lovely, kind, and sweet. He is so down-to-earth and an amazing actor,” she said.

For young and aspiring actors, Matsuda said, “Never let anyone tell you that you are not enough.”

She acknowledged that “The Bold and The Beautiful” was a career-defining moment for her. “Playing the role of Dr. Li Finnegan was defining because I recognized a lot of her in me as a woman right now in this time,” she said.

When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy, she said with a sweet laugh, “I call on God to please make sure I remember my lines and to get me through the scenes. I literally take a breath and I trust.”

“Working with such wonderful actors makes it more fun and really enjoyable. This playtime —that we get to have as actors — is really about getting into the playground and just having the best time. Having other actors giving you that same energy helps you create the best scenes because they are having the best time,” she explained.

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, “Balance.”

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, Matsuda said, “It feels surreal, it’s a dream come true. It’s something I always dreamed of since I was little, and now it’s happening. It’s very satisfying and exciting at the same time. It feels like a dream come true. I appreciate every second of this.”

Success

She furnished her definition of the word success. “My heart being completely full is success to me, since when my heart is full, then everything is joyful,” she said.

Background on Naomi Matsuda

Matsuda was born in Nagasaki, Japan, and moved to San Diego with her mother and brother at age of five. She has been a performer her whole life. She booked her first job as an actress in 1997 and has been working since.

She began training in traditional Japanese dance at age 7 and began her dance training in jazz and ballet at age 13. Naomi continued her training and became a professional sought out dancer in Southern California.

Matsuda appeared in many cabaret-style shows, music videos, and theatrical dance concerts. After moving to Los Angeles, Naomi transferred her passion to acting and studied with Ivanna Chubbuck, Harry Mastrogeorge, and Cameron Thor. Along with her career, Naomi’s other passion is her love for animals. She is also a humanitarian.

For the dedicated soap opera fans, Matsuda said, “I have such appreciation for them, and I would like to send out a big ‘thank you’ to them for receiving me so well. I am there to deliver the highest frequency of my performance so that they are happy.”

To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Naomi Matsuda, check out her Linktree page.

In this article:Actress, cbs, Daytime, guest performer, Naomi Matsuda, soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The commander of the Azov regiment says in a video on Telegram that "heavy bloody fighting continues", accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire.

15 hours ago
Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects

World

Pilots say new Mexico City airport causing safety issues

Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKYThe...

22 hours ago
Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022? Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022?

World

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: ex-defense chief

Donald Trump asked about the possibility of bombing drug trafficking labs in Mexico while he was US president.

21 hours ago
Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at a briefing in the White House in November 2021 Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at a briefing in the White House in November 2021

World

Karine Jean-Pierre named as first Black W.House press secretary

US President Joe Biden named Karine Jean-Pierre as the next White House press secretary, the first Black person to hold the high-profile post.

18 hours ago