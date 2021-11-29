Connect with us

Review: Michael Sutton featured in Maurice Benard’s MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

Emmy-nominated actor Michael Sutton was recently featured in Maurice Benard’s MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Robin and Stone on 'General Hospital'
Robin and Stone on 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC
Sutton is known for his role as Stone Cates on “General Hospital,” which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination. Sutton was the first actor that Benard ever worked with on “General Hospital” and they had an instant connection, thus becoming his “younger brother.”

Benard revealed that Sutton helped get him through some difficult times during the first few weeks and it was really interesting for Benard to get his perspective on it.

They also discuss the profound AIDS storyline and its perennial impact, which is one of the most classic and noteworthy storylines in the history of the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.” Sutton played opposite Emmy winner Kimberly McCullough, who played Robin.

Following his tenure at “General Hospital,” Sutton became a restaurateur and he is a luxury real estate agent in California.

Their entire informed conversation, which was beautifully done, may be seen and heard below.

For more information on the MB “State of Mind” podcast, visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Michael Sutton back in December of 2020.

